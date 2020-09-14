Income hit by lockdown, BMC looks to cut costs this year

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 14:14 IST

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which was once known as the country’s richest civic body, is looking to cut costs this year amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

BMC’s income has taken a hit during the Covid-19-induced lockdown restrictions, as the earnings under several heads such as property and water taxes, development charge etc; have dipped because of the viral outbreak.

It’s expenditures have also risen by around Rs 600 crore because of Covid-19 relief measures, according to the latest available figure.

Last week, BMC’s general body slashed Rs 2,500 crore from the funds allocated to various infrastructure projects in Mumbai such as coastal road, Gargai dam and road works.



The civic body has asked all its departments to slash their revenue expenditure by at least 20%.

BMC has also incurred losses from delayed collection of property, water and sewerage taxes during the lockdown period and also a loss of income in the development plan department.

All departments have been asked to communicate to the accounts department how they plan to reduce their revenue expenditure. The order was issued by the accounts department 10 days ago.

Revenue expenditure is the cost incurred by the civic body to keep its machinery running, including establishments and administrative costs, pensions and gratuity, and operations and maintenance costs.

However, the slashing of revenue expenditure will not affect establishment cost, pensions, and corporators’ funds.

“On many instances, it is noticed that departments use this money before the close of the financial year only because it is allocated in the budget,” the circular stated.

In February, the then BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had presented a budget of Rs 33,441 crore, of which Rs 18,797 crore and 14,637 was revenue and capital expenditures, respectively.

The budget had also enlisted measures to reduce revenue expenditure incurred by the civic body. It had introduced a hiring freeze in a bid save the civic body Rs 250 crore a year.