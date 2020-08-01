e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / IndiGo to compete replacing A320 Neo aircraft engines by August end

IndiGo to compete replacing A320 Neo aircraft engines by August end

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:24 IST
Budget carrier IndiGo will complete replacing engines in its last batch of 14 Airbus A320 Neo aircraft, by August-end. The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on June 1 extended its May 31 deadline to refurbish engines in A320Neo fleet to August after supply chains and production lines were hit owing to the ongoing pandemic.

The Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine-powered A320 neo planes in IndiGo has been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction in 2016, following which, DGCA at the end of 2019 had directed the low-cost airline to replace them with a modified version, by May 31 this year.

According to DGCA, IndiGo had 106 PW powered A320Neo planes in its fleet.

“We are coming to finish this whole exercise, and by August we will have everything done and the whole fleet will be refurbished. Right now we still have 14 aircraft left which needs to be refurbished and we can see from the pipeline of the incoming engines, the whole exercise will be finished by the end of August,” (sic) IndiGo chief operating officer- Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, told analysts on a call during the airline’s June quarter financial results that took place on Wednesday.

A query to IndiGo on how many aircraft had undergone engine replacement did not yield any response.

IndiGo has a fleet of 274 aircraft, until June 30, 2020, including 120 A320 CEOs, 108 A320Neos, 18 A321neo and 25 ATRs. The airline’s chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta had in June said that 120 of its A320CEO aircraft will also be replaced with the fuel-efficient Neo.

Indigo, reported its sharpest quarterly loss in at least five years due to Covid-19 related restrictions. The company recorded a net loss of ₹2,844 crore for the April-June period as against a profit of ₹1,200 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

