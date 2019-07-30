e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019

Injured 39-kg rare turtle rescued near Thane lake

The turtle, a rare species usually found in Assam, suffered minor injuries to its legs and is being treated at a pet hospital.

mumbai Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:22 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustan Times, Thane
The turtle is being treated at SPCA hospital, Thane.
The turtle is being treated at SPCA hospital, Thane.(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

A 39-kg Indian black softshell turtle, lying injured beside Kachrali lake at Panchpakhadi in Thane, was rescued by the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) on Monday. The turtle, a rare species usually found in Assam, suffered minor injuries to its legs and is being treated at a pet hospital.

An RDMC official said this was the first time a turtle was spotted at Kachrali lake.

“The injured turtle was spotted by a resident, who alerted us at 9.30am. It was lying injured on the lakeside. We rescued it and took it to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) hospital in Thane,” said the official.

Dr Suhas Rane, a veterinarian from SPCA, said the turtle is around 40 years old and its lifespan is around 100 years.

Dr Preeti Sathe, another veterinarian from SPCA, said, “It’s a black softshell turtle, a rare species normally found in Assam. The turtle will be under observation for two days and will be handed over to the Thane forest team once it recovers.”

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 13:22 IST

tags
more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG SiddharthaParliament LiveTriple Talaq BillUnnao Rape SurvivorIndia vs West IndiesMuthulakshmi Reddi Google Doodle
    don't miss