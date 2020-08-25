Inquiry committee highlights violation of Univ Act; MU sends show-cause notice to 2 officials

mumbai

The annual senate meet of the University of Mumbai (MU), which deals with approval of a new perspective plan, was on Tuesday taken over by a report tabled by the special committee put together to look into the ₹141 crore of varsity funds that was invested in the form of fixed deposits in Yes Bank, earlier this year. The inquiry committee in its report has highlighted the gross violation of the account code of the State Universities Act and based on its recommendations, MU has sent show-cause notices to both the varsity’s Finance and Accounts official Malati Ingole, as well as the deputy registrar accounts Rajendra Ambawade. Both were involved in this decision.

A spokesperson for MU further stated that Ambawade has also been sent on forced leave pending further inquiry.

This matter was first highlighted in the senate meeting held in March 2020, where a member of the senate had raised concern over the university’s funds being stuck in Yes Bank, days after the Reserve Bank of India put Yes Bank under moratorium. The university, in its reply, had revealed that the money— ₹141 crores— (part development fund and part excess fund) were deposited in various banks in 2019 as well as 2020.

A committee put together to inquire into this matter tabled their report at the senate meeting on Tuesday and one of the highlights of the findings shows that the decision to invest ₹141 crores in Yes Bank barely five days before it shut down was made solely by the deputy registrar, without the presence of higher authorities or their permission.

“This was done, despite rules in place under the Maharashtra Universities Act that only an investment committee appointed by the Finance & Accounts (F&A) committee can decide the policy of investment of funds of the university,” stated the report. “Documents pertaining to dates—February 11, 20 and 29 shows that only section officers and the deputy registrar have signed the quotations and no signature of F&A officer or the registrar appears on the documents.”

The report further highlights the lack of coordination between the F&A department and other competent authorities as many financial sanctions were taken post-facto despite the universities act demanding pre-sanctions by higher-ranked university authorities.

“The deputy registrar-accounts has over-performed his duty and willfully assumed, exercised powers which were not delegated to the post he is holding. Not only did he assumed powers of F&A officer but also acted as an alternative to all competent authorities by making decisions about investments of university funds… He is worthy of charge of causing damage to the interest of the university, misappropriation of university finance, determined disobedience of account code and willful negligence,” stated the report by the inquiry committee.

The annual perspective plan, which has proposed 18 new colleges for the 2020-21 academic year was not tabled by the senate until 10:30 pm on Tuesday. These 18 proposed colleges also include a night college and two Arts/Commerce/Science colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs. The final approval depends on the decision of the university senate, said a spokesperson for MU.