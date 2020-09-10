Interim stay on Maratha quota: Maharashtra to move CJI to get SC order revoked

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 01:20 IST

Facing a political setback with the Supreme Court’s Wednesday order – an interim stay on Maratha quota in jobs and education, which will halt the ongoing college admissions, leading to chaos and discontent among the community – the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will file an application before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for its revocation.

The three-judge bench stayed the reservation for Marathas in jobs and college admissions in 2020-21, while transferring the case to the constitutional bench. The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 gives the community reservation of 12% and 13% in employment and admissions, respectively. The interim order could affect the appointment of more than 3,000 Maratha youths in government jobs, besides impacting college admissions for thousands of students, including in medical colleges. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose government had passed the bill two years ago, is also expected to use the issue politically to corner the MVA government, comprising three ruling parties Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

Terming the decision surprising, former chief minister and public works minister Ashok Chavan, who also heads the cabinet sub-committee on reservation, said the government will fight the case to safeguard the interests of Marathas. “We had demanded the transfer of the case to the constitutional bench and it has been admitted to. However, the stay on the quota is incomprehensible as a few other reservation-related cases were transferred to the constitutional bench without any such stay. The petition has been transferred to the constitutional bench for further hearing and thus, it cannot be said that the reservation has been stayed,” he said. “We have convened a meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday to discuss the issue and decide the course of action,” he said.

“The admissions for post-graduate medical courses have been completed, while admissions to other courses are underway. The stay will disturb the entire admission process of colleges and universities. The Maharashtra Public Services Commission has recruited 127 deputy collectors and tehsildars from the quota recently, although they have not been given the appointment letters. Similarly, 3,000 employees recruited in 2014 under the reservation given by the Prithviraj Chavan government, too, are awaiting the final decision,” the officer said requesting anonymity.

The BJP slammed the MVA government. “The MVA government was never serious about the reservation and its legal battle. Had it taken all stakeholders into confidence, the result would have been different. Our government worked day and night to safeguard the interest of the Maratha community and ensure the quota was upheld in the courts. Today’s order is the result of insensitivity and indifference of the government. I am distressed by the development,” said leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP’s state chief Chandrakant Patil said it was the failure of the Thackeray government. Vinod Patil, who is one of the respondents in the petition in the Apex court, said: “When the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section was transferred to the constitutional bench, there was no stay. The stay to our reservation is surprising.”