Mumbai News

Is Covid-19 pandemic over, Shiv Sena asks after Bihar poll date announcement

mumbai Updated: Sep 26, 2020 00:54 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
         

Shiv Sena parliamentarian and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut questioned the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to announce the dates for the Bihar Assembly elections amid the Covid-19 outbreak. On Friday afternoon, EC announced that the Bihar polls will be held in three phases – on October 28, November 3 and November 7 – and the counting of the votes will take place on November 10.

He also alleged that the Centre and the Bihar government “directed” and “wrote the script” of politicising the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to use it in Bihar election.

“The dates of elections are announced for a state like Bihar. So does it mean that the coronavirus [pandemic] has ended? If the rulers there and the EC think that coronavirus has ended and have thus announced the election dates, then they should tell so to everybody. I think this is the government’s decision; they will say that the EC is an independent body and elections will happen,” Raut told reporters on Friday.

The Sena MP said that the country is facing an “unprecedented” situation owing to the Covid-19 outbreak and needs help from the government, not “black [indelible] ink on their fingers.”

He added that if the decision to hold election during the Covid-19 outbreak was taken to get a government within a stipulated time, then the President’s Rule should have been imposed, like it was done in Maharashtra in 2019.

“I do not think it is a hurried announcement, but they should have thought if the situation is suitable for elections,” said the senior party leader.

When he was asked if the Sushant Singh Rajput case will be used by Bihar’s ruling partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) in their campaign, Raut said that the coalition does not have issues of development to campaign on and therefore they will use the actor’s death.

“The manner in which the Centre and the state government dragged the Sushant Singh Rajput case and practiced politics over it, the case will definitely be an election issue. Janata Dal (United) has already printed posters of Sushant Singh Rajput for campaigning. It is important to be seen that this is done because they do not have anything to say on development and good governance. Therefore, forcibly such issues are being used,” he said, adding that there is a sense of “anger” against the Nitish Kumar government.

“In Bihar, the main political party is Lalu [Prasad] Yadav’s (Rashtriya Janata Dal). He is serving a sentence and is currently at a hospital for treatment. Congress party does not have a lot of presence in the state. In this scenario, will Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United and BJP contest one-sided elections? Nitish Kumar has been the CM (chief minister) for 24 years now and there is sense of anger against his government, which we know as anti-incumbency. But these things depend on how effectively the Opposition party stands against them in the election,” he said.

Shiv Sena is expected to field a candidate in the Bihar polls and a decision on it will be made by Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray by Saturday, Raut said.

