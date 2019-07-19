Issue passport to man cleared of 2002 terror charges: Bombay HC

The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday directed passport authorities to issue a passport to Abdul Matin Abdul Basit, acquitted by a special Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) court in a 2002 case. Basit, along with seven others, had faced charges for allegedly being involved in a bomb blast in a BEST bus at Ghatkopar which killed two and injured 49.

Basit had filed a plea to HC seeking a direction to the authorities to issue him a passport as he wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia. His counsel pointed out that his application for a passport was stuck mainly because the appeal challenging his acquittal was pending.

The division bench of justices Indrajit Mahanty and AM Badar, however, found “no impediment” in issuing him a passport, in view of the acquittal.

On June 11, 2005, the special POTA court had acquitted all the eight accused giving them the benefit of doubt.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 04:29 IST