JEE-Mains in September: 6-ft space between candidates is must

mumbai

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 01:11 IST

A day after the Supreme Court refused to further postpone the entrance examinations for admissions to undergraduate engineering and medical courses, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for more than 9 lakh engineering aspirants, slated to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains Paper 2 between September 1 and 6.

The guidelines released by the national exam organising body requires that a 6-feet distance be maintained at all times between students. Candidates will also have to mandatorily wash and sanitise their hands before entering the examination centre.

“Before the start of each shift, and after the last shift ends, candidates’ seating will be thoroughly sanitised, including the work station, keyboard, seat etc will be disinfected. Hand sanitisers will be available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times,” stated the SOP released by NTA.

It further stated that the usual process of checking the admit cards of candidates will be replaced with barcode readers, which will be made available to the examination centre authorities.

While all the candidates will be asked to go to the exam centres with masks and sanitisers, once they enter the centre, they will have to use the masks provided by the examination authority.

“Each candidate will be offered a 3-ply mask at the time of entry and expected to wear the same during the examination in order to avoid any form of unfair means at the time of examination,” stated the SOP, adding that each candidate will also be provided with separate rough sheets on their desks at the examination centre.

NTA has further clarified that no eligible student will be denied permission to appear for the examination until the aspirant violates the Covid-19 directives/advisories given by the Centre.

Candidates and parents, however, are worried if students who have tested positive for Covid-19 will also be allowed to appear for the exam.

“NTA needs to clarify this in order to avoid any trouble in the future,” said a candidate.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.