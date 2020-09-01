e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / JEE, NEET aspirants in Mumbai Metropolitan Region allowed to travel by local trains to reach exam centres

JEE, NEET aspirants in Mumbai Metropolitan Region allowed to travel by local trains to reach exam centres

mumbai Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:17 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
         

Students who will appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this month will be allowed to travel by local trains. Parents or guardians of the students will also be allowed to accompany them on locals.

The aspirants will have to carry their admit cards, as the railway authorities will check them at the entrance of the stations.

The Central Railway and Western Railway will also open additional booking counters at the railway stations to facilitate ticket bookings for students.

On Monday night, the Central Railway issued a statement on the permission for train travel granted to JEE, NEET aspirants.

“Candidates who are appearing for JEET and NEET, that will be conducted in September are permitted to travel by special suburban services of the Mumbai suburban network of Central and Western Railways. Except for essential services staff and aspirants and their companions, others are requested not to rush to the stations. It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

top news
Pranab da, Bharat’s bipartisan Ratna
Pranab da, Bharat’s bipartisan Ratna
Tributes pour in from across political spectrum for a colossus of public life
Tributes pour in from across political spectrum for a colossus of public life
Indian economy sees a record fall
Indian economy sees a record fall
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Japan announces emergency loan for India to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Japan announces emergency loan for India to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In