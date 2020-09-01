JEE, NEET aspirants in Mumbai Metropolitan Region allowed to travel by local trains to reach exam centres

mumbai

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:17 IST

Students who will appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this month will be allowed to travel by local trains. Parents or guardians of the students will also be allowed to accompany them on locals.

The aspirants will have to carry their admit cards, as the railway authorities will check them at the entrance of the stations.

The Central Railway and Western Railway will also open additional booking counters at the railway stations to facilitate ticket bookings for students.

On Monday night, the Central Railway issued a statement on the permission for train travel granted to JEE, NEET aspirants.

“Candidates who are appearing for JEET and NEET, that will be conducted in September are permitted to travel by special suburban services of the Mumbai suburban network of Central and Western Railways. Except for essential services staff and aspirants and their companions, others are requested not to rush to the stations. It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.