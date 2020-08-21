Juhu developer murder: Crime branch arrests third accused

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:40 IST

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Friday arrested Wasim Pashakar Khan alias Munna Khan, 38, the third accused in connection with the murder of 55-year-old Juhu real estate developer and chairman of Al Sofi Group Abdul Munaf Shaikh. According to police, Wasim had provided his bike to conduct recce and helped the other accused.

Earlier, two others — Abdul Rehman Abdul Latif Shaikh alias Sonu, 30, and Nadeem Naushad Shaikh, 29 — were arrested in the case. As per Nadeem’s statement, Sonu had hired him and planned the murder, said a crime branch officer.

Initial reports suggested that Sonu had given a contract of ₹5 lakh to Nadeem to carry out the murder. Investigations later revealed that the plot was being hatched since a long time, said sources in crime branch.

Nadeem met Sonu few months ago through a common friend and as he was looking for a job, Sonu introduced him to Wasim who hired Nadeem as an office boy for a salary of ₹12,000 per month, said the officer.

Wasim had also given his bike to Nadeem to conduct recce before the murder. Police are conducting inquiry to find out if Wasim only helped financially or was involved in planning the murder, the officer added.

Investigation has also revealed that Sonu had given a similar contract of ₹2 lakh to one Ankit Trikha alias Ankit Punjabi in October 2019. Trikha had followed the developer for around 10 days and had tried to attack him but had to back off as there were a lot of people nearby.

Trikha then changed his mind and contacted Anwar Mullah, who lived in the same vicinity as the developer, and told him about the contract, said sources.

“Mullah then took Trikha to meet Abdul Munaf Shaikh. When Ankit narrated the story to Shaikh, he recorded the conversation and approached DN Nagar police station,” said a police officer.

DN Nagar police officers, however, did not register an offence but had questioned Sonu and Trikha. The murder was the result of a fall-out over six-acre slum land where Abdul Munaf Shaikh was to start an SRA project.