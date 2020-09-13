Kalyan civic body climbs to 3rd rank under Centre’s Amrut Yojana

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:52 IST

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has managed to improve its ranking under the Central Government’s Amrut Yojana, bagging the third position in August. In July, the civic body ranked ninth among the 15 cities across Maharashtra in which the scheme is being implemented.

One of the major reasons for the improvement in the ranking is due to implementation of several projects under the scheme in KDMC vicinity, claimed the officials.

“The ranking is declared every month by the government. From ninth position, we have managed to jump to the third position which is a great achievement. We are working on several projects under the scheme and most of them are being implemented,” said an officer of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

In KDMC, total work worth Rs 484cr is being undertaken under the scheme.

Under the scheme the civic body has managed to finish the work on three new parks and in developing green belt at Umbarde, Netivali.

The civic body has also completed 65 per cent work of phase 1, 50 per cent work on phase 2 that includes work related to drainage line. The progress of work in water supply and management is seven per cent.

The KDMC falls under the category of those 15 cities that have undertaken work under the scheme costing more than Rs 200cr.

Under the scheme, the civic body has also taken up the water supply project in 27 villages. Although 18 villages have been separated to form a new municipal body, the work undertaken in the villages under the scheme will continue.

“As there is no direction regarding the projects undertaken in the 18 villages from the government as of now, the work which was taken up will continue,” added the officer.