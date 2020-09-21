Kangana accuses Uddhav Thackeray govt of focussing on her instead of governing

Actor Kangana Ranaut continued her tirade against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government, comprising the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, and alleged that instead of governance, they are obsessed with her. Her latest tirade was in connection with a building collapse incident at Bhiwandi near Mumbai on Monday, where at least 10 people were killed.

Ranaut tweeted: “Meanwhile Maharashtra government K-K-K-K-Kangana ... if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing.”

Meanwhile Maharashtra government क-क-क-क-कंगना ..... if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing. https://t.co/qSUBGApLLA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

The Sena chose not to respond.

Sena Rajya Sabha (RS) member Sanjay Raut had remarked recently that the party would listen to her but would not react.

A Sena spokesperson said on condition of anonymity that CM Thackeray made it clear not to give her any importance. “She is being used by the opposition party and we are only falling into their trap by reacting to her. She is making statements that are going against her after we started ignoring her,” said the spokesperson.

Ranaut drew flak a day after she called the farmers protesting against the recently introduced agriculture bills as “terrorists”.

The comment evoked sharp reactions, which prompted her to issue a clarification that her jibe was aimed at those who were spreading disinformation about the new legislations.

She clarified through a tweet: “People who spread misinformation and rumours about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmer’s bills and causing terror in the nation. They are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”

Ranaut has been engaged in a running feud with the Sena.

The ties have worsened after the Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities recently partially demolished her Bandra office on the ground of violation of building norms.

The slugfest started when Raut in Saamana, the Sena mouthpiece, had asked Ranaut against returning to Mumbai since she had no faith in the Mumbai Police.

This provoked Ranaut to compare Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that led to all-round condemnation of her.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently provided Y+ security detail to Ranaut, which has further angered the Maharashtra government.