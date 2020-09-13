Kangana Ranaut complains to Maharashtra Governor Koshiyari over ill-treatment by state government

mumbai

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:41 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and complained to him about the unjust treatment meted to her by the State government. Ranaut, accompanied by her sister Rangoli, spent 20 minutes talking to Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan.

“A short while ago, I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system,” tweeted Ranaut, after the meeting.

Ranaut has been in a running battle with the Shiv Sena, which was further aggravated after the Sena ruled BMC partially demolished her Bandra office, citing illegal construction.

Commenting on the meeting, Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut said, “Anyone can meet the Governor.” He further said though the party will not speak about her, all her statements will be noted. “We will just listen to what she says but will not react to her. We will, however, take note of all her statements,” he added.

Earlier this week, it had been reported that Koshyari was unhappy with the demolition drive by BMC on Ranaut’s bungalow. However, on Friday the Governor had clarified that he never expressed discontent over the civic body’s decision or intervened in the issue.

The Ranaut-Sena verbal spat started when the actor responded to a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam slamming the state government for not offering her protection. In reply, Ranaut said she does not trust Mumbai Police. Reacting to her criticism in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Raut asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai since she had no faith in the Mumbai Police. This provoked Ranaut to compare Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which provoked all-round condemnation of her. The Central government then provided Y+ security cover to Ranaut, which angered the state government further.