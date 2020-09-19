Kangana Ranaut’s demand for ₹2 crore baseless, bogus, says Mumbai civic body on actor’s compensation for office demolition

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:18 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its additional affidavit filed in response to the amended petition of actor Kangana Ranaut in the Bombay high court (HC) has refuted the demand of ₹2 crore towards damages sought by the actor as “a baseless and bogus claim”.

The actor’s lawyer had approached HC on September 9, the day alleged structural violations in her office premises in Pali Hill, Bandra were demolished. Stating that the petition was filed in haste, the lawyer had sought time to amend it, which the court allowed. BMC was asked to respond to it.

The amended petition of the actor stated that even before the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice RI Chagla stayed the demolition on September 9, civic personnel had razed 40% of the bungalow and caused severe damage to movable properties. In light of these submissions, the actor sought a compensation of ₹2 crore.

BMC’s additional affidavit, however, stated that the actor’s claims were false as “only the illegal and unauthorised portion of the bungalow was demolished” and hence she could not seek compensation for it. The affidavit filed by Bhagyavant Late, designated officer, H-West ward, stated that the actor had not disputed the notice served to her on September 7 or the stop-work order pasted on the gate of her bungalow on September 8, which was a clear indication that she was aware that the alterations and additions being made on her premises were unauthorized and not as per the sanctioned building plan.

Late stated the notices were served on the actor after a mukadam and an executive engineer on inspection of the premises arrived at the conclusion that substantive alterations and additions had been made to the property without the permission of the civic authority. “The petitioner, who has undisputedly carried out substantial unlawful additions and alterations contrary to the approved plan and without applying for and obtaining any permission for the same, cannot be heard to contend that remedial action taken in respect of such unlawful acts, was either illegal or high handed or approach writ jurisdiction of HC for relief and make ‘baseless’ and ‘bogus’ claims for compensation,” the affidavit states.