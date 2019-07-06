KDMT serves show- cause notice to 3 bus drivers for driving with open umbrella

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) chief has served a show-cause notice to three civic bus drivers for using umbrella inside the civic bus while on duty and also posting the picture of them online on social media platform.

“It is clear case of defaming the civic transport body. If drivers were facing any issue inside the bus, they should have stopped the vehicle and complained about it. The photos of them sitting with open umbrellas due to leakage is wrong and needs explanation,” said Maruti Khodke, general manager, KDMT.

He said, “The drivers had risked the lives of passengers by sitting with an open umbrella while driving the bus. They have been given a seven days to respond with explanation on such irresponsible behaviour.”

Earlier last week, the three KDMT drivers had posted photos online sitting on the driver’s seat with an open umbrella.

The post also claimed that they are forced to open an umbrella inside the bus as it was leaking. After the photos went viral, the civic transport body officials took note of it and immediately served notices to the drivers.

As per the KDMT officials, if there is any irregularity in buses while on duty the driver is supposed to park the vehicle aside and inform the KDMT officials.

Around 70 buses of KDMT ply on the road, many of them leak.

Last week, some passengers complained about water dripping inside the bus and opened their umbrella. The bus drivers also sat with an open umbrella while driving the bus.

“Action will be taken against the drivers after they reply to the notice,” added Khodke.

One of the three drivers, who did not wish to be named, said, “It was difficult to sit inside the bus which has leakages. The civic transport body should act against the depot manager for failing to repair the buses before sending them on a route.”

Sunil Mhatre, 35, a resident of Paar naka, Kalyan (West), who takes the KDMT bus regularly, said, “The officers should understand the issue we face in a leaking bus. If the umbrella can risk the lives of passenger, leakages too can. A leaking bus can divert the driver’s attention.”

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 00:28 IST