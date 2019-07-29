Kid dies in slab collapse in Maharashtra

A three-year-old boy died after a slab of Ambika Sagar Apartment in camp three of Ulhasnagar collapsed on Sunday. The building was not on the list of the civic body’s dilapidated or dangerous buildings.

The incident took place when Panchsheela Satpute and her grandson, Neeraj, were sleeping in their fourth-floor house. The fire brigade rescued the two from under the debris and took them to the nearest hospital. Neeraj was declared dead by the hospital authorities, while Panchsheela suffered severe injuries. “As the building had severe leakage problems, it was not safe to stay there. We asked all residents move out of the building. We have sealed it for now,” said Sudhakar Deshmukh, commissioner, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. The five-storey building has 25 houses and five shops. The residents have put an asbestos sheet on the rooftop owing to the leakage. The leakage has affected the pillars of the building.

