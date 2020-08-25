Kisan Rail to operate twice a week

mumbai

After the good response to Kisan Rail, a train service to provide supply and faster transportation of perishable farm produce, the Central Railway (CR) has increased the frequency of the train.

Kisan Rail was first operated between Devlali in Maharashtra and Bihar’s Muzaffarpur railway stations on August 7. The train, which was operated once a week, will now run twice a week. The second train will connect Sangola in Solapur district of Maharashtra to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

The train on its third run on August 21 transported 235.44 tonnes of produce which included pomegranate, lemon, cauliflower, garlic and eggs.

“The train has got a good response from farmers and is being operated with assurance of faster and cheaper transportation, providing a seamless supply chain and preventing destruction of perishable farm produce, thus leading to increase in income of farmers. Prior to Kisan Rail, farmers largely depended on road transport,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.