e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Leopard trapped near JB Nagar, released in SGNP

Leopard trapped near JB Nagar, released in SGNP

The animal was spotted close to Kanakia Atrium-2 near JB Nagar by security staff on Sunday early morning, following which trap cages were set up in the abandoned warehouse premises.

mumbai Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:59 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
The 4-year-old adult male leopard.
The 4-year-old adult male leopard.(Maharashtra Forest Department)
         

Less than 24 hours after a leopard was spotted in an abandoned factory warehouse along the boundary of a residential complex in Andheri (East), the animal was captured in one of the strategically-placed trap cages and released back into the wild.

Forest officials said it was an adult male leopard aged around four years.

The animal was spotted close to Kanakia Atrium-2 near JB Nagar by security staff on Sunday early morning, following which the police and forest department were informed. Forest officials, then, set up three trap cages in the 20-acre warehouse premises on Sunday.

“Early on Monday, the leopard was found trapped in one of the cages,” said Jitendra Ramgaokar, deputy conservator of forest (Thane). “The animal was transported to the van parked near the society and released back into the wild at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) around 10am. However, as per protocol, we cannot name the exact location where the animal was released,” he said adding, “A medical examination before release showed the animal was healthy and fit.”

The factory warehouse has been lying abandoned for over two decades and there are several areas that are covered with dense vegetation where the leopard could have hidden. “The animal avoided any movement during the day. But, it might have moved towards the trap cages, where a chicken was kept as bait, late at night on Sunday or Monday early morning and got trapped,” said Santosh Kank, range forest officer (Mumbai).

Teams from SGNP, Thane forest range and animal rescue groups had gathered at the spot after the incident was reported on Sunday.

Apart from three trap cages, around 10-12 camera traps were placed to track the animal’s movement. Two forest guards and a few police personnel were deployed at the residential complex in a bid to restrict movement of the public.

In April 2019, a leopard was rescued after a three-hour operation following its entry into a residential area in Marol, Andheri (East). At least six leopards have been rescued from residential areas in the densely-populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) since 2017. SGNP and its surrounding areas, including Aarey Colony, are home to an estimated 47 leopards.

top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In