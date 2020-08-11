Leopard trapped near JB Nagar, released in SGNP

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:59 IST

Less than 24 hours after a leopard was spotted in an abandoned factory warehouse along the boundary of a residential complex in Andheri (East), the animal was captured in one of the strategically-placed trap cages and released back into the wild.

Forest officials said it was an adult male leopard aged around four years.

The animal was spotted close to Kanakia Atrium-2 near JB Nagar by security staff on Sunday early morning, following which the police and forest department were informed. Forest officials, then, set up three trap cages in the 20-acre warehouse premises on Sunday.

“Early on Monday, the leopard was found trapped in one of the cages,” said Jitendra Ramgaokar, deputy conservator of forest (Thane). “The animal was transported to the van parked near the society and released back into the wild at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) around 10am. However, as per protocol, we cannot name the exact location where the animal was released,” he said adding, “A medical examination before release showed the animal was healthy and fit.”

The factory warehouse has been lying abandoned for over two decades and there are several areas that are covered with dense vegetation where the leopard could have hidden. “The animal avoided any movement during the day. But, it might have moved towards the trap cages, where a chicken was kept as bait, late at night on Sunday or Monday early morning and got trapped,” said Santosh Kank, range forest officer (Mumbai).

Teams from SGNP, Thane forest range and animal rescue groups had gathered at the spot after the incident was reported on Sunday.

Apart from three trap cages, around 10-12 camera traps were placed to track the animal’s movement. Two forest guards and a few police personnel were deployed at the residential complex in a bid to restrict movement of the public.

In April 2019, a leopard was rescued after a three-hour operation following its entry into a residential area in Marol, Andheri (East). At least six leopards have been rescued from residential areas in the densely-populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) since 2017. SGNP and its surrounding areas, including Aarey Colony, are home to an estimated 47 leopards.