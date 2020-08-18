e-paper
Level-2 fire reported at shop on Mohammad Ali Road

Level-2 fire reported at shop on Mohammad Ali Road

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A medium fire was reported from a shop on Mohammad Ali road in Bhendi Bazar in south Mumbai on Monday morning. No injuries have been reported, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire was reported to the fire brigade at 11.06am at a shop in Sutar building. The fire intensity increased at 11.40am and was reported as a level-2 (medium) fire by the fire brigade. It was brought under control at 12.56pm and was doused at 1.25pm.

According to the civic body’s disaster management department, four fire engines, four water tankers, an ambulance, and a breathing apparatus van were pressed to the spot.

Mohammad Ali Road is a densely-populated area in south Mumbai, characterised by narrow lanes and buildings constructed close to each other, which posed a challenge to the fire brigade.

Another small fire was reported in an under-construction high-rise in Malad. No injuries have been reported. The fire was reported at Bhumi Sylestia, a ground plus 32 storey building with six additional podium floors, at 1.13pm and the fire was extinguished at 1.41pm.

