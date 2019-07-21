Liquid cocaine worth ₹13 crore seized at Mumbai airport, 2 held

Officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two foreign nationals on Friday and seized 5.37 kilograms of pure cocaine in liquid form, which is estimated to be worth ₹13 crore.

Venezuelan Hadry Vanessa Vines Costa, 31, and Brazilian Mereles Garcia Yurinka Elimar, 21 were arrested by the NCB at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday, after the NCB received specific inputs about them smuggling drugs into India. Initially, both said they didn’t speak English and so, interpreters were brought in for the questioning. The NCB seized 3.18kg of liquid cocaine from Costa and 2.19 kg from Elimar. The seized material was ascertained to be the drug only after samples tested positive for cocaine.

Costa and Elimar have been charged with possession and smuggling, under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Both women are in judicial custody. At present, the NCB is scrutinising their phone calls to identify associates. The NCB suspects the women are connected to international drugs cartels operating from South America.

Sources in NCB said that the trafficking liquid cocaine from South American countries to India is a relatively new modus operandi. Once the consignment goes through undetected, the receiver vaporizes the water to convert the drug into powder form.

