Local derails near Atgaon station on Kalyan-Kasara route, services affected

Local derails near Atgaon station on Kalyan-Kasara route, services affected

Railways had begun the work to restore the services on the route after the incident.

mumbai Updated: Sep 19, 2020 11:22 IST
Sajana Nambiar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Sajana Nambiar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kalyan
The derailed bogey of the local train near Atgaon railway station in Maharashtra.
The derailed bogey of the local train near Atgaon railway station in Maharashtra. (Sourced Photo)
         

One rake of a suburban local train derailed near Atgaon railway station on Kalyan-Kasara route in Maharashtra on Saturday morning around 7.28 am leading to suspension of some services on the route. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident and a breakdown train had reached the site for clearing the track for resumption of train services.
Senior officials of central railway (CR) also left for the site for supervision.

“The cause of the derailment is under investigation. Due to the incident, the Atgaon -Kasara down line is affected while the Kalyan - Kasara up line is not affected. The local services between Asangaon - Kasara will remain cancelled till the restoration work is completed. Meanwhile the railway is running special trains from Titwala to CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus) and Kalyan to CSMT,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

