Local train services hit in Mumbai after technical glitch

Local train services between Mumbai’s Vithalwadi and Kalyan railway stations were affected during morning rush hours on Wednesday after the overhead equipment (OHE) of a train was damaged hitting hundreds of commuters.

Authorities started shuttle and special services between Ambernath, Karjat and Khopoli and Kalyan, Dombivli and Thane to clear extra rush from the stations.

“Due to OHE problem in BL-10 local between Vithalwadi and Kalyan on Up line, services are held up. Technical team is working on it to restore ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Inconvenience is deeply regretted,” Central Railways said in a tweet.

The Central Railways ran eight special trains from Dombivali and Thane railway stations in Mumbai in order to clear the rush after heavy rains in the state.

“To ease the travelling of office-goers and college students in the peak hours of travelling, six trains from the mainline and two trains from the harbour line on Dombivali and Thane railways stations have been arranged,” its spokesperson Sunil Udasi said, according to news agency ANI.

“We are also running special trains apart from Sunday schedule,” he said.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 13:01 IST