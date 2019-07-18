Locals beat up litterbugs at Asherigadh fort near Mumbai

Angry at picnickers found drinking near Palghar’s Asherigadh fort, residents of Khodkona hamlet, off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway 8, allegedly beat them up on Sunday afternoon, and made them correctly dispose of the bottles and other plastic waste they brought along.

No complaint was registered against both parties, and the revellers were let off with a warning.

Asherigadh fort is located 102km from Mumbai, in Palghar district. The video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, shows a group of locals attacking the visitors who are seated near the fort. One of the villagers, who spoke to HT on condition of anonymity, said, “We welcome trekkers to Khodkona. We also offer tea and refreshments, giving tips to first-timers on the route, but in return, every weekend they leave behind broken glass bottles and garbage. Tourists from neighbouring Gujarat, too, trek to the spot to drink liquor, as alcohol is not available in that state and the fort is a few kilometres from the Gujarat border.”

According to locals, plastic bags, clothes, footwear, condoms and innerwear are often disposed off at the fort. “We have to pick up glass bottles from the water streams running from the fort. Both the forest department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are ignoring our plight,” he said.

Ninad Patil, 36, and Jagdish Dhanmeher, 48, who had taken 25 history students to the spot for an excursion, were witness to the incident.

“We saw the locals thrashing picnickers, who were drinking and munching on snacks in the open,” said Patil, a constable with the Mumbai Police and an avid trekker. “I tried to pacify the attackers, but they were furious. One of the locals told us when they tried to stop the visitors from littering the spot, one of them said they had come there to enjoy.”

“Every week, I take history students to the fort, but we are greeted with garbage and mess,” said Dhanmeher.

Kailash Shinde, conservation assistant officer, ASI, Vasai, said the fort does not come under the ASI, but under the state archaeological department. “If the locals complain, we will surely post a person from the ASI at the spot,” said Shinde. “We will take up the matter with the department concerned.”

