Maha Covid-19 count goes over 500K with sharpest 1-day spike

mumbai

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:07 IST

Maharashtra on Saturday registered its highest single-day spike of 12,822 Covid-19 infections (first in excess of 12,000), which also took it past half-a-million cases to 503,084. Maharashtra took 153 days to cross the grim milestone, which would have made India’s worst-hit state, if it were a country, join a list of six nations having more than 500,000 cases. As per data from worldometers.info, Maharashtra’s tally surpassed sixth-placed Mexico’s count of 469,407 cases.

The state’s first lakh cases took 96 days, the second took 22 days, third 14 days, fourth 11 days, while the fifth lakh took just 10 days, indicating a surge in daily caseload.

As of Saturday, active cases in the state stood at 147,048 cases, accounting for 29.69% of the total infections. The state’s death toll went up to 17,367 after 275 more fatalities were reported, of which 222 happened in the past 48 hours, another 28 deaths were from the past week, while the rest 25 deaths were from the period before past week, state health officials said.

Why the surge?

The major reason for the surge is that more cases have started coming from semi-urban and rural areas. Two months ago, majority of the cases were coming from 19 cities declared as red zones, but the situation started changing ever since the state decided to ease lockdown restrictions with its ‘Mission Begin Again’ from June 3.

The 19 cities were Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Malegaon, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

On June 3, the 19 cities had 67,885 cases, which accounted for 90.68% of the total cases (74,860). On August 8, they have reported 348,778 cases, 69.32% of the total cases (503,084), meaning that the rest of the areas, including semi-urban and rural areas, are contributing more cases than earlier.

This can be further understood as all the 34 districts had contributed only 6,165 cases on June 3 (8.23% of the total cases), which has increased to 115,303 cases (22.91% of the total cases) on August 8.

Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhari said with unlocking of restrictions, they were expecting a rise in cases and preparing accordingly. “For five months, we have kept new cases in check, but with the relaxations, rise in cases was expected because lots of people travel to and from Mumbai and surrounding cities,” Choudhari said.

“In tehsils like Roha, Mahad and Mandgaon, most cases are detected in industrial employees as industries have opened up there. The rise is also proportionate to the number of tests that has been increased to 1,700 per day, from 400 previously,” Chaudhari added.

Raigad is one of the ten districts contributing heavily to the daily figures, according to the observations made by Lav Agrawal, joint secretary, Union health ministry, in a review meeting called by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.

He has said that ten districts have contributed 79% of the total cases detected in the past one week. Their case fatality rate (CFR) was also higher that the state’s average and asked the state to focus more on them.

The list also included Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Sangli and Nagpur. On Saturday, Raigad recorded 237 cases, taking its tally to 11,297 cases. Active cases in the district are 4,335.

The surge in small cities and rural areas is a cause for concern for the state, given the limited capacity of existing health infrastructure. “It is concerning that the cases are increasing in rural and small cities because they don’t have adequate infrastructure to cope the load on the healthcare system. Even our major cities were not in a position to deal with such a health crisis. The state government is now augmenting health infrastructure in each and every district, along with the cities,” said an official from the state health department.

It has developed field hospitals in Mumbai and similar field hospitals are now coming up in other eight satellite cities — Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Panvel, Vasai-Virar and Bhiwandi-Nizampur — of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

On Friday, chief minister directed to develop field hospitals in all major cities of the state. “We want to be prepared if cases further rise as the existing health infrastructure is already overburdened,” said another official privy to the development.

The state is also facing shortage of health staff, that includes doctors, nurses, para medical staff etc. the officials said.

Pune still leads

Mumbai seemed to have maintained sort of stability in daily cases with 1,304 cases reported on Saturday. Its case count stood at 122,316, of which active cases were 19,914.

On June 27, Mumbai had reported its highest single-day spike of 2,077 cases. The city’s toll stood at 6,751, after 58 deaths were reported in a day.

But Pune continued to contribute maximum infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 1,457 cases on Saturday. Its tally stood at 69,500 cases. Pimpri Chinchwad, satellite city in Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), recorded 890 cases, third-highest contributor in the state. Its tally went up to 27,463.

Rise in deaths a major issue

Rise in death figures is another cause of concern that the state is struggling with. Maharashtra still has highest number of deaths across states in the country.

As many as 2,373 deaths have been reported in the last eight days of this month, as against 6,988 deaths in July, 5,638 in June, 2,286 deaths in May, 449 in April and 10 deaths in March, when the pandemic had started.

With 17,367 deaths, the CFR of the state was recorded 3.45% on Saturday. It continued to be second highest in the country after Gujarat, where CFR was 3.79%, with 2,605 deaths (68,768 cases) till Friday, according to the statistics shared by the state medical education department.

Dr Om Shrivastava, infectious diseases specialist and member of the 11-member task force appointed by the state government for clinically ill patients, said there may be many reasons behind large number of deaths. “One part is to do with the basics of infection-control properly. It is also to do with large part of immunity of Indians and there may be other genetic factors and all of that may be coming in to play. I don’t think we know enough about the virus at this time. For all of us, it is also a learning experience,” he said.

As many as 338,262 infected patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals across the state till date. On Saturday alone, 11,081 have recovered, taking the recovery rate of the state to 67.26%, against the national average of 68.32%.