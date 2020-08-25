Maha nears 700,000 cases as recoveries cross 500,000 mark

mumbai

Aug 25, 2020

Maharashtra inched closer to the 700,000 mark for Covid-19 cases with 11,015 new infections on Monday, taking its count to 693,398.

Active cases also rose to 168,126, which is 24.24% of the total cases reported so far.

Death toll of the state reached 22,465 with 212 more fatalities reported on Monday, of which 164 were reported in the past 48 hours, 19 were from the past week, while the remaining 29 deaths were from the period before that, health officials said.

The single-day toll was the lowest since July 20, when 176 deaths were reported. On July 27, the state reported 227 casualties.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, cautioned people about the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic.

The state also crossed the 500,000 mark for Covid recoveries after 14,219 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the count to 502,490.

This has led to improvement of recovery rate of the state to 72.47%, against the national average of 75.27%.

Maharashtra continues to face a surge in Covid-19 cases as the number of fresh cases is yet to flatten. It has recorded over 14,000 cases for three consecutive days past week on August 20, 21 and 22. In the past 24 days of August, it recorded 271,719 cases, highest in any month, so far. It also accounted for 11,321 per day, on an average. With seven more days to go, it is likely to rise even further. The state has reported 247,392 cases in July, 102,172 cases in June, 57,157 cases in May, 10,196 cases in April and 302 cases in March.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the state is going through its most crucial phase. “We are facing very challenging situation as festivals and monsoon, which lead to spread in other diseases, have come at the same time and thus local authorities will have to be more vigilant even if cases are reducing at some places,” Thackeray said, while holding a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporations where the Covid-19 cases had shot up since early June. He was in Thane on Monday.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said that the peak is coming in different cities at different time and they are hoping flattening of the curve soon. “Going by the experience of other countries, number of cases flatten after reaching peak and then start declining after sometime. In our state, peak is coming in different cities at different time. For instance, cases have flattened in Mumbai, but Pune, Solapur and Sangli are currently experiencing a peak,” he told HT.

“Even in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) cases have started coming down. Hopefully, cases will be flattened in the coming days,” he added.

State health minister Rajesh Tope has recently said they expect the downward trend of the Covid-19 infection after mid-September.

Chief minister is concerned of second wave and has asked local authorities to remain vigilant. “The recurrence of the second wave is observed in some of the countries in the world whenever authorities go negligent. We have granted relaxations for some activities and the efforts are being made to make day-to-day activities smooth, but we have to remain alert,” the CM cautioned.

Meanwhile, the state is contemplating on opening up intrastate and interstate movement, following directives from the central government.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on August 22 has written to chief secretaries of all states saying that there should be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. The letter also mentions that any such restriction would amount to a violation of guidelines issued earlier by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) during the unlock phases.

The chief secretary has said that they will be allowing free intrastate movement after Ganesh Chaturthi. “We have already allowed intrastate movement. The condition for obtaining e-pass for travelling will also be scrapped. A decision on this is likely to be taken after Ganesh festival,” the chief secretary told HT on Sunday.

Officials are wary that the move could further lead to spread in cases due to free movement of people “Opening of intrastate and interstate movement is nothing, but removing all travel restrictions. It will allow people to move freely and ultimately increase their movement. It is not advisable when the cases are already at a peak,” said an official from state health department.

State transport minister Anil Pawar, too, said that it will put further strain on the existing health infrastructure. “The state is yet to take decision on this but allowing intrastate and interstate travel will put more strain on the health infrastructure,” he opined.

However, chief minister said that they won’t be taking any decision, which will lead to withdrawal of existing relaxations. “Since June we have started Mission Begin Again and have given many relaxations in rural and urban areas, but whatever is not possible is not possible. We won’t be taking any decision hastily. We will not take a decision until and unless we are sure that it won’t being negative impact. No decision will be taken, which will lead to withdrawal of existing relaxations,” Thackeray told reporters.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded 743 cases, taking its tally to 137,096. Of them, active cases are 18,267.

This is for the fourth time the daily caseload in the city dipped to 700-mark in the past month. On July 28 and August 4 and August 17, it recorded 700, 709 and 753 cases respectively.

On June 27, Mumbai has reported highest single-day spike with 2,077 cases. It has been maintaining a sort of stability in the fresh cases in the past one month.

City toll stood at 7,442 after 20 deaths were reported on Monday.

Pune city continue to contribute maximum infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 1,107 cases on Monday. Its tally stands at 90,257 cases. Pimpri-Chinchwad, satellite city in Pune Metropolitan Region (MMR), recorded 815 cases, third highest-contributor in the state. Its tally went up to 41,157.

Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, peak in cases can be seen at Nashik city with 699 cases, Jalgaon (539 cases), Nagpur city (478 cases), Satara (446 cases) and Kolhapur (426 cases), according to the data shared by the state health department.

High number of casualties continued to be another concern the state is struggling with.

In the last 24 days, the state has reported 7,471 deaths, which has broken the record of highest number of casualties in a month. In July, a total of 6,988 deaths were reported, while in June, May, April and March, total number of deaths recorded were 5,638, 2,286, 449 and 10 deaths respectively. Maharashtra still has highest number of deaths across states in the country.

The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state was recorded at 3.24% on Monday, slightly less than Gujarat, which is having highest CFR in the country as present. On Sunday, Gujarat’s CFR was 3.34% with 2,805 deaths (86,624 cases), according to the statistics shared by the state medical education department.

On Thursday, it has conducted 46,784 tests and total number of tests conducted so far are 3,663,488. While reviewing Covid situation in municipal areas, Thackeray directed officials to follow-up on recovered patients for a month after their discharge.

Thane district, according to the health department data, has a recovery rate of 81.5 per cent as 100,570 people have been discharges so far. Thackeray during the review meeting held in Thane stressed that the administration should keep a close watch on asymptomatic patients as well. “There should be contact with the Covid-19 recovered patients for one month. The symptoms of corona are changing day by day. The attention must be paid to asymptomatic patients,” the CM said in the review.

Thackeray also stressed on dealing with monsoon-related ailments, condition of roads, garbage disposal and other issues within the municipal corporations. The CM also called for increased coordination between elected representatives and authorities along with greater involvement of locals for public awareness campaigns. “Now it is necessary to focus on monsoon-related diseases, potholes, roads and garbage along with other issues. If the municipal corporations, the health department, police and revenue authorities and the elected representatives work together, then we can defeat corona,” a note from the Chief Minister’s Office quoted the CM.

Currently, 34,820 people have been kept at institutional quarantine facilities and 1,230,982 people are home quarantined across the state.