Maha panel to give report on mask, sanitiser prices in 3 days

Maha panel to give report on mask, sanitiser prices in 3 days

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:18 IST
A four-member committee set up to control prices of masks and sanitisers amid the coronavirus outbreak will give its report in the next three days, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

In a statement, the minister said that the prices of both the items need to be capped in a bid to give relief to people as demand for both the products have increased significantly.

“The state would fix a maximum price for both masks and sanitisers,” Tope said.

