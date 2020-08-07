Maha records sharpest spike of 11,514 cases; daily tests up to record 74,480

mumbai

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:22 IST

Maharashtra recorded 11,514 Covid-19 cases, the state’s highest single-day spike in infections, on Thursday, taking its tally to 479,779. The positivity rate, however, remained low – 15.45% – as the state conducted 74,480 tests, highest in 24 hours since the first coronavirus case was reported in Maharashtra on March 9. The overall positivity rate of the state stands at 19.28%, with 2,487,990 tests being conducted so far.

The state, for the third consecutive day, added more than 300 fatalities to its toll, with 316 deaths reported on Thursday. However, of these, 246 were from the last 48 hours, 44 from last week and 26 from the period before last week. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 toll stands at 16,792.

The recovery rate of the state has risen to 65.94% with 10,854 people having recovered on Thursday, taking the tally of recovered patients to 316,375.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recor-ded 910 fresh cases, taking the city’s tally of infections to 120,150.

It also reported 57 fatalities, pushing up the toll to 6,648.

Maharashtra currently has 146,305 active Covid-19 cases, with rural and semi-urban areas of the state witnessing a substantial rise in infections over the past month. State health department officials attribute the increase in cases to easing of lockdown restrictions and a rise in number of tests conducted across cities and districts.

“The virus has a trend. It starts, then peaks and stabilises. There is an increase in cases, but there is no data that suggests that the situation has gone out of hand. While we are focused on containing the spread with the standard operating procedures that have been laid out, the case fatality rate is not shooting up. Our efforts are to keep that in control. More than 65% of people have recovered so far,” said a senior bureaucrat, who did not wish to be named.

On July 5, Pune district, which comprises Pune City, Pune Rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad, had 13,051 active cases. On August 6, the active cases in the district stand at 41,000 – an increase of 214%.

Kolhapur district has seen the sharpest rise in cases in the past month. From 151 active cases on July 5, the infections have gone up 30 times to 4,644 active cases on August 6.

“The second wave has increased the active cases in Kolhapur. The cases are increasing in the tehsils as well as city. Between March and June, we did not have many cases. They have started from July. We have our procedures and health infrastructure in place to tackle them,” said Dr BC Kempi Patil, civil surgeon, Kolhapur.

Similarly, Solapur district had 1,140 active cases on July 5 and now has 4,141 active cases. Ahmednagar district, too, has seen a spike during the same period – from 136 actives cases to 3,260. The active cases in Latur district have risen from 159 to 1,448 during the same period.

Nagpur, the state’s second capital, too, has witnessed an increase in active cases. On July 5, the active cases in Nagpur district were 365 and they have risen to 4,588 on Thursday.

Dr DV Paturkar, civil surgeon in Nashik, said, “This [increase] is a post-lockdown effect. The inflow of cases has increased in the past month, but we are tackling them effectively. We are also keeping the death rate low.”

The active cases in Nashik district have jumped over three times in a month from 1,890 on July 5 to 6,037 on August 6.

“We had expected the cases to stabilise by July 31, but it did not happen. The cases are increasing in Ozar, Pimpalgaon, Niphad, Sinnar, etc, which are adjoining to Nashik city. But we are positive that it will come down; we have success stories in Nashik city where areas that reported 150-170 cases daily have come to five to seven cases now,” said a health department official, who did not wish to be named.

Currently, there are 976,332 people in home quarantine across the state, while 37,768 people are in institutional quarantine facilities.