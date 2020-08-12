Maha sees 12,712 new Covid cases; Mumbai crosses 1L recoveries

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:38 IST

Maharashtra on Wednesday saw its second-highest single-day jump in the number of Covid-19 cases with 12,712 new infections, taking the state’s tally to 548,313. The state now has 147,513 active cases. The state also recorded 344 fatalities, pushing its toll to 18,650.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 1,132 new infections, taking the city’s tally to 126,356. Mumbai also recorded 50 new fatalities, pushing the toll to 6,943, while also crossing the 1 lakh mark in recoveries on Wednesday. Now, the city has 19,047 active cases.

Of the fatalities reported in the state, 238 were from the past 48 hours and 66 were from last week. The remaining 40 deaths were from the period before last week, according to the state health department.

Even as the case fatality rate (CFR) is gradually reducing, the absolute number of deaths reported daily is on the higher side.

In August so far, the state has reported 3,676 fatalities. Sanjay Kumar, chief secretary, said that the state government is striving to bring it down and results will show in a few weeks.

The top bureaucrat said the CFR of Maharashtra will be under 2% within a month. The CFR of the state stood at 3.4%, as on August 12.

“One will have to have patience. All efforts are being taken, but results will appear after some time. If you see, the death rate has come down from the past three months. It will come down further with better infrastructure created, better management. Our goal is to bring it below 1%. Within a month or so, we will reach [between] 1.5% and 2% [CFR],” he said.

In the past two months, Maharashtra has witnessed a shift in the pattern of the spread of the coronavirus disease from largely being concentrated to urban areas, to semi-urban centres and rural parts of Maharashtra. Since the outbreak in March, the spread of Covid-19 was largely limited to Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural, and parts of Nashik district. There were sporadic cases in other parts of the state, but it had not shot up.

The data provided by the state Medical Education and Drugs department showed a significant rise in the number of active cases between June and August. On June 12, active cases from centres other than Mumbai, MMR and Pune district contributed only 14.13%, while on August 12, the active cases in rest of Maharashtra have shot up to 46.58% of the total active cases in the state.

On June 12, Mumbai, MMR and Pune district had 41,188 active cases, while the active caseload from rest of the state was 6,780. On July 12, the active caseload from rest of Maharashtra shot to 24,081 cases, while Mumbai, MMR and Pune district had 75,121 active cases. As per the data, the rest of the state, as on August 12, had 69,204 active cases, while Mumbai, MMR and Pune district have 79,349 active cases.

Kumar said, “Naturally once the restrictions are lifted, there is movement in urban and rural areas. Increase in cases was bound to happen, but we have things under control.” A senior state government bureaucrat added, “Expecting the rise in cases, the government did not open up activities in one go. There was a calibrated approach in relaxing curbs. The rise in cases seen today is due to increased movement of people from one part of the state to another. The state government had directed district authorities and civic bodies to ramp up health infrastructure in advance to tackle the increase in cases,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The active cases in Nashik, Kolhapur, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nagpur districts are over 5,000 in each district. Districts such as Latur, Beed, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nanded, Buldhana, Akola, etc too have seen a rise in active cases in the past four to five weeks.

As per the data of the health department, Maharashtra conducted 71,309 tests and the positivity rate for Wednesday stood at 17.82%. The overall positivity rate in the state stood at 18.84%. The state also discharged 13,408 patients on Wednesday, taking the total tally of recovered patients to 381,843. The recovery rate in the state improved to 69.64%.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Pune recorded 1,665 new infections, taking its tally to 74,305. Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded 948 new cases, while Pune rural added 369 new cases. Nashik city recorded 816 new cases, pushing its tally to 15,381. Kolhapur rural added 396 cases, taking its total confirmed cases to 8,060. Nagpur reported 454 new cases, while Nagpur district reported 318 new cases, taking their tally to 7,241 and 3,367, respectively. Ahmednagar rural and city reported 633 new cases. Jalgaon added 353 new infections, pushing its tally to 11,636.

The satellite towns in MMR, which contributed to around 40% of the state’s daily increase in cases in June, now contributed close to 18%. On Wednesday, MMR, excluding Mumbai, reported 2,338 new cases, which is 18.39% of the total cases reported. Navi Mumbai reported the highest in the region with 432 new cases, followed by Kalyan-Dombivli with 386, taking their tally to 21,285 and 26,046, respectively. Thane city reported 220 new cases, while its rural areas saw 229 new cases.