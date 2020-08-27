Maha sees sharpest 1-day spike of 14,888 infections

mumbai

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:12 IST

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 14,888 new infections, taking the state’s tally of confirmed cases to 718,711. The record high comes after the state clocked a relatively lower number of cases daily for the previous three days. The previous single-day high was recorded on August 22 at 14,492 cases.

The active cases in the state stood at 172,873. On Wednesday, 7,637 discharges were recorded, taking the tally of recovered patients to 522,427.

The state reported 295 fatalities due to the disease, taking the toll to 23,089. Of the fatalities on Wednesday, 211 were from the previous 48 hours and 58 were from last week. The remaining 26 deaths were from the period before last week.

Maharashtra tested 69,116 samples, as per the data of the health department. The positivity rate on Wednesday was at 21.54%,

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded a higher number of cases with 1,854 new infections. However, the increase in numbers was attributed to data adjustment. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 587 new cases, owing to a technical issue on the website of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The backlog of Tuesday’s cases was added on Wednesday, owing to the technical issue on Tuesday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement said, “Due to ICMR portal update, yesterday’s [Tuesday’s] remaining case figures are added in today’s [Wednesday’s] reports.” The city civic body has not provided any breakup of the adjusted data. Mumbai reported 28 deaths, taking the city’s death toll to 7,505

Mumbai’s highest single-day jump in cases was recorded on June 27 with 2,077 cases, followed by 1,751 cases on May 22 and 1,725 cases on May 24. So far, 1,12,743 patients have recovered and been discharged post Covid-19 treatment in Mumbai.

The city’s recovery rate is 80.79%. There are 18,979 active cases in Mumbai, while the fatality rate stood at 5.37%. One of the hotspots that have shown signs of improvement is Dharavi, which recorded 12 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the area’s case count to 2,737, of which 2,380 have been discharged.

In August so far, Maharashtra has recorded 296,523 Covid-19 cases, which is 41.25% of the total cases recorded in the state so far. However, officials attribute it to an increased number of testing done across the state. Though the state has added nearly three lakh cases in August so far, the positivity rate has not shown an increase. In the month so far, 16,63,929 tests were carried out and over 2.96 lakh samples were found positive, which is a positivity rate of 17.82% --marginally lower than the state’s overall positivity rate of 18.94%.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has repeatedly cautioned the state administration to remain alert to prevent a second wave of coronavirus in the state. A state bureaucrat said, “The CM in all review meetings recently has spoken on preventing another wave. There are no new measures to be adopted to prevent it. Rather, whatever is being done now has to be done rigourously and diligently. The state government is also mindful that once more relaxations are provided, the cases would increase.”

Thackeray said that the ‘chase the virus’ campaign will be implemented in the state to break the chain of infection. Under the campaign, 15 people who come in close contact with patient will be strictly put in institutional quarantine. The campaign has yielded good results in Mumbai, Malegaon and few other locations.

Thackeray, while commissioning a jumbo Covid facility with 816 beds in Pimpri said, “Testing should increase in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural part of the district and those found positive must be treated in time. Along with that, more attention should be given to senior citizens and those with co-morbidities. The health machinery should reach people with infections under the ‘chase the virus’ campaign; this will help us break the chain of infection. A similar campaign will be implemented across the state and everybody should ensure that the coronavirus infections do not spread.”

Thackeray, on Wednesday, indicated that the state government is treading cautiously in allowing further relaxations. The CM, who participated in a conference of opposition party chief ministers, convened by Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, cited the hare and tortoise parable and said, “We have opened up industries and businesses in May itself. We are giving relaxations gradually in the densely populated belt in of Mumbai and Pune. Some people might think that we are going very slow. But we do not want to open up in a haste and then be forced to go back to a lockdown,” he said while speaking.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded 30% or 4,585 new cases reported in the state on Wednesday. Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli reported 519 and 517 new infections, respectively. Kalyan-Dombivli breached 30,000-mark on Wednesday. Raigad district reported 388 new infections, while Panvel city clocked 205 cases. Thane city and Thane rural areas reported 268 and 257 new infections, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pune city reported 1,640 new infections, while Pimpri-Chinchwad clocked 1,008. Pune rural reported 582 new infections. The district collectively reported 3,230 new cases and 44 fatalities. Nagpur city reported 1,012 new cases, taking the city’s tally to 16,770, while the rural part of the district clocked 253 new cases. Nagpur city recorded 32 fatalities, taking death toll over 500 in the city.

The spread of the virus in rural areas is a concern for the state government. Officials said that the increased movement of people during festivals could push the pace of the spread in these areas. Satara district reported 505 new cases, taking its tally to 10995, while Kolhapur district reported 386 new Covid cases. Sangli district reported 442 new cases, and Aurangabad district reported 338 new cases. Yavatmal and Buldhana reported 105 and 108 new cases, while Beed reported 83 and Latur district reported 183 new cases.