Maharashtra accounts for over 25% of India’s active Covid-19 cases

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:34 IST

A day after the state went past 900,000 Covid-19 cases, it breached the 27,000 mark for deaths with the highest number of deaths, 423, reported in a day, taking the count to 27,027. With 16,429 new cases, a relative drop from the past few days, the state tally stood at 923,641.

However, more importantly, the active caseload of the state is 236,934, which is more than a fourth of the total (882,542) across the country. With 14,922 patients having recovered in the past 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients touched 659,322, translating into a recovery rate of 71.38%. The national recovery rate is (77.31%).

State government has, in its fourth revision, slashed the RT-PCR rates to bring them down to ₹1,200-₹2,000, from the earlier rates ranging between ₹1,900 and ₹2,500.

Of the new fatalities, 217 were from past 48 hours, 96 from past week, while the remaining 110 were from the period before it, the health department stated. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state stood at 2.93 %, much above the national rate of 1.72%.

Over the last week, the positivity rate has been hovering around 24-25%, which stood at 28.23% on Monday, as 16,429 tested positive from 58,190 samples.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 1,788 new infections, taking the city’s tally to 157,410. It also recorded 31 deaths, taking the toll to 7900.

Pune district continued to be on the top in terms of new daily infections with 4,165 new cases on Monday. Pune city clocked 2,037, Pune rural logged 929, while Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 1,199 new infections.

Nagpur district added 152 fatalities, including 149 in the city alone, while Pune district reported 41 deaths, including 27 in Pune city. Mumbai reported 31 deaths, while 30 fatalities were reported in Panvel.

State authorities are wary about the rising number of cases over the past few days. “We were expecting the spurt in cases after opening up interdistrict movement, allowing more workforce in private and public offices immediately after the Ganesh festival. The number will keep rising at least for two more weeks. Our mechanism for the tracking and tracing of high- and low-risk contacts is resulting in the rapid rise in number. The lack of coordination between public health and medical education department has resulted in a hindrance in ramping up infrastructure in a few districts, where there is a surge in cases,” said an official from the public health department.

The officer said that they expect the aggressive tracking and more number of testing through the ‘chase the virus’ drive being launched across the state.

Dr Avinash Supe, former KEM dean and member of the expert committee appointed by the state to recommend steps to curb the spread, said, “The number is growing because of the aggressive testing in Mumbai and reset of the state. We should not be worried about the spike until the fatality rate is steady or decreasing. If you see, in Mumbai, when there were 10,000 cases reported in a week in May, the deaths per week were 350, against about 200 a week now, when the cases have again increased to 10,000 a week. Elsewhere in Maharashtra, the number is rising because of the high number of cases, but it should be supplemented with aggressive tracking and isolation of the infected.”

Dr Supe said that the rising number cannot be called a second wave. “We will have to carefully study the pattern for few days before coming to any such conclusion. I think the number of cases will keep rising till Diwali or early December. In Mumbai, if we could manage well, the number could come down below 1,000 cases a day in next few days. In peripheral areas, weak infrastructure could be one of the reasons for the spike in cases,” he said.

The state government has once again reduced the rate of Covid-19 test to Rs1,200 from Rs1,900 revised exactly a month ago. The rates will be applicable for the samples taken at the collections sites. The test rate has been slashed to Rs1,600 from Rs2,200 for sample collections from Covid Care Centres, hospitals. The rates for the home collection of samples have been reduced to Rs2,000 from Rs2,500. The rates are inclusive of all taxes and necessary consumables like PPE kits, RT-PCR kits, VTM among others.

The rates were revised four times so far, on June 13, July 4 and August 7, to bring them down to from the initial rates ranging between Rs4,500 to Rs5,200.

The rates were revised on Monday after the standing committee of experts and officers submitted its fresh report on the revision. “‘After the unlocking measures and more manufacturers started operating the equipment and consumables required for the tests, they have become cheaper. The number of laboratories approved by the ICMR and NABL, too, has increased. In this backdrop, the revision of the rate was necessary, which has been done using the powers conferred under Epidemic Diseases Act,” the circular issued by the public health department has stated.