e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra at 1 million Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra at 1 million Covid-19 cases

If it were a nation, Maharashtra would be on the fifth spot in the world in terms of total cases — just below Russia, which had 1,051,874 cases as of Friday night.

mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:32 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Mumbai
Maharashtra has also seen the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country – 28,724
Maharashtra has also seen the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country – 28,724(AP)
         

A little over six months since the day it detected its first case, Maharashtra on Friday became the first and only state or province in the world to report more than a million cases of Covid-19. The state also set a new record for daily cases, with 24,886 new infections taking the state’s tally to 1,015,681.

Brazil’s Sao Paulo province (874,754 cases) has the second highest infections of any state or province in the world.

If it were a nation, Maharashtra would be on the fifth spot in the world in terms of total cases — just below Russia, which had 1,051,874 cases as of Friday night.

Maharashtra has also seen the highest number of deaths in the country – 28,724 – and features among the states with the worst case fatality rates (CFR).

India, meanwhile, reported 97,661 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of infections in the country to 4,657,371, and 1,203 new deaths pushed the total fatalities to 77,506.

This means that one in every five cases diagnosed across the country has come from Maharashtra, and one in every three deaths can be traced to the state, a statistic that shows how disproportionately the state has been hit by the pandemic.

Maharashtra has consistently been among the worst-hit Indian states through the six months of the disease’s run and has on its hands a fierce struggle to control the spread of the virus that has shown little sign of relenting.

tags
top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
‘Pranayam, regular exercise’: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on his Covid ‘recovery’
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Will take Covid-19 vaccine on your show: Ivanka accepts TV host’s challenge
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In