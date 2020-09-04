Maharashtra CM was against lifting lockdown curbs in Pune hastily: Sanjay Raut’s statement indicates differences between Shiv Sena-NCP  

mumbai

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:18 IST

In an indication of the differences between state’s ruling allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray was against the “hasty” decision to lift the lockdown in Pune district. Raut’s statement is seen as an indirect blame on the NCP for the rise in Covid-19 cases in Pune, which is now the most-affected district in the state with more than 54,000 active cases.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his party hold sway in the Pune region. Thackeray has been advocating a cautious approach while lifting curbs to prevent a situation which would force the government to re-impose the lockdown across the state.

After restrictions were eased in June, the district and civic authorities in Pune imposed a 10-day strict lockdown from July 14 to break the chain of transmission, as the region started witnessing an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. The city, rural areas as well as the Pimpri-Chinchwad region within the district have seen a spike in cases over the past 40-45 days and recorded 182,212 total Covid-19 cases.

“Since the beginning, Uddhav saheb had maintained that more attention has to be given to [the Covid-19 situation in] Pune. CM had even opposed the hasty easing of lockdown restrictions in Pune. But now they are following the Mumbai pattern,” Raut told reporters.

State minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, from the NCP, however, denied any differences between the two parties.

“There is nothing like that. Decisions are not taken by an individual, but they are taken collectively as a government,” he responded to Raut.

The Opposition has been targeting the state government over its alleged poor preparedness at Covid centres, built to tackle the rising number of cases. The Opposition parties have blamed the state government for the death of a Pune-based television journalist Pandurang Raikar who succumbed to the virus. Raikar’s family alleged that there were lapses from the end of the authorities in proving him timely treatment.

Raut also claimed that the Covid centre in Pune, where Raikar was admitted, was recently commissioned by Ajit Pawar and it did not have complete facilities before it was open to people. He also added that the state government needs to pay attention to see if medical facilities are adequate in a city like Pune.

“The Covid-19 centres constructed by the Maharashtra government are functioning properly. But as they are being built at a large-scale, some shortcomings might have remained. I saw that the Pune Covid-19 centre was built before all the facilities were ready... it is unfortunate that there was a delay in getting ambulance for Raikar. The government will have to take some measures if ambulances are not available in a city like Pune,” said Raut.