Maharashtra Covid-19 case tally 1,339,232; toll 35,571

mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:07 IST

Maharashtra recorded 18,056 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, taking its case count to 1,339,232. If Maharashtra were a country, it would be at fourth position globally in terms of cases, according to reference website worldometers.info.

Active cases went up to 273,228, which is 20.40% of the total. The Covid-19 death toll climbed up to 35,571 after 380 casualties were reported. Of them, 200 were in the past 48 hours, another 96 were from the past week, while the rest 84 were from the period before that, health officials said.

Maharashtra has recorded 547,978 cases in September till date, highest total of any of the months since the first case was reported in March. In August, 371,238 cases were detected, while in July, June, May, April and March, total cases were 247,392; 102,172; 57,157; 10,196 and 302.

The surge in cases has led to a rise in average number of cases a day. In the past 27 days, average number of cases a day has jumped up to 20,295, compared to 11,975 cases a day in August and in July, it was only 7,980 cases per day.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said daily cases were not going up in the past one week and have remained constant by far. “The daily infections were rising in the first and second week of September, but from the third week, the growth rate has showed some sort of stability. The reason is less number of cases from the areas where infection rate was very high. For instance, in Pune, the rate of infection is not going up,” he said. “We are not sure if it is a temporary phenomenon or not. We need to wait at least for three weeks to draw any conclusions,” he added.

State authorities have also been struggling to deal with the high number of casualties per day as the daily figure is not coming down. This has led to 10,626 casualties reported in this month till Sunday, which is again the highest number of deaths in any of the months.

In August, the state had reported a total of 9,589 deaths, whereas in July, June, May, April and March, the casualties reported were 6,988; 5,638; 2,286; 449 and 10 deaths respectively. This, too, has led to a rise in the average number of deaths per day to 393.

If compared with August, average casualties were 309 deaths per day, while in July, June, May and April, they were 282, 187, 59 and 14 deaths per day, showed the statistics of the state health department.

However, the case fatality rate (CFR) of the state is reducing gradually, but it is mainly because cases are going up rapidly.

The case fatality rate (CFR) was recorded at 2.66% on Sunday and it comes at second position after Punjab. The CFR of Punjab was 2.93% (with 3,188 deaths) on Saturday, according to the information shared by the state medical education department.

“To bring down the casualties, we have launched the ‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign and are hoping for positive results. In most cases, people are found asymptomatic despite being infected with the virus. In case of senior citizens or people having comorbidities, it is a direct risk to life. The initiative is helping us in early detection of the virus, consequently, we will be able to save lives and reduce per day deaths,” said a senior health official, wishing not to be named.

Mumbai recorded 2,261 cases, highest in the state, pushing its tally to 198,846. Of them, active cases were 26,716.

The city toll reached 8,794 with 44 deaths on Sunday.

Pune city has contributed second-highest infections in the daily caseload as it recorded 1,557 cases, taking its tally to 152,540, while Pune district became the third-highest contributor with 948 cases, pushing its count to 59,406. The combined tally of Pune goes to 2,505 cases.

On Sunday, the state has conducted 188,973 tests, highest in a day and with 18,056 positive reports, the positivity rate comes to 9.55%.

The total number of tests conducted till date are 6,565,649.