e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra cyber police issue advisory about ‘virtual kidnappings’

Maharashtra cyber police issue advisory about ‘virtual kidnappings’

mumbai Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:14 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

The state cyber police on Saturday issued an advisory to alert citizens about virtual kidnappings, a new modus operandi used by cyber fraudsters for ransom. As per the advisory, parents whose children are studying or staying abroad are targeted. “Eight such cases have been reported in the US and 15 in Australia this year. This could happen in India as well, and hence, we are alerting citizens about it,” Yashashvi Yadav, special inspector general of police (Cyber).

The gang calls children living abroad posing as security officers and tells them that their hostel or house is surrounded by attackers and asks them to switch off their phones. The fraudsters could also send a parcel to the child and later call them, posing as officials from their embassy, to inform that the parcel is linked to illegal activities. The fraudster then recommends the child to switch off the phone and go in hiding for some days. After that, fraudsters call parents and tell them their child has been kidnapped and demand ransom in cryptocurrency or wire transfers. Fraudsters use ‘DeepFakes’, fake videos or audio recordings of the child created using technology, to ensure that the act does not seem staged. As the parents are unable to contact their child, they pay the ransom.

The police requested citizens to be alert and not fall prey to such frauds, adding that if they find themselves in such a situation, they should first inform the local police and also check if the ‘kidnapping’ calls are actually from their child’s phone.

top news
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In