Maharashtra expects 3.68 lakh Covid cases in 2 weeks; tally rises to 1,263,799

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 00:15 IST

The state has predicted another 3.68 lakh Covid-19 cases in the next two weeks, which will take the tally to 16.11 lakh, as of October 6. Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Nagpur will contribute the most to this rise and in its wake, the districts/cities will face shortage of oxygen, isolation beds and ventilators, according to a presentation made by the state health department to the cabinet on Tuesday.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 21,029 new cases, taking the tally to 1,263,799, and 479 more deaths, taking the toll to 33,886.

According to the projections, the caseload in Mumbai is expected to touch 2.21 lakh by October 6, up from 1.88 lakh, while in Pune and Thane, it will rise to 3.36 lakh and 2.05 lakh from 2.67 lakh and 1.74 lakh respectively.

In Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur, the case tally will be 47,985 (from 31,401), 52,550 (from 32,905) and 52,642(from 39,585) respectively. Nagpur and Chandrapur tallies are projected to rise to 1.06 lakh(from 66,959) and 14,973 (from 8,099) in the next two weeks.

The state has created health infrastructure comprising 1.49 lakh isolation beds without oxygen, 49,049 oxygen beds, 5,163 ICU beds for confirmed cases. However, as many as 11 districts like Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Chandrapur will be in deficit of oxygen, ICU beds and ventilators. As per the projection, Pune will face a shortage of 381 ventilators, Nashik 142, Satara 114 and Raigad, Chandrapur 120 each by October 6. Chandrapur and Yavatmal in Vidarbha will face a shortage of 174 and 118 ICU beds in next two weeks.

Of the 2.91 lakh active patients, as of Tuesday, 25,607 are critical, while remaining 2.66 are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients. Of the critical patients, 10,118 are in ICU, including 2,302 on ventilators. 7,816 are on oxygen supply inside the ICU, while 15,489 are on oxygen supply outside the ICU.

“12.6% of the Covid-19 patients require oxygen supply. Against the required O2 supply of 632 metric tonnes, we have 647MT O2 available currently, which needs to be augmented to 1004MT. In the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, it was decided that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will speak to the prime minister during the video conference on Wednesday for the additional supply of oxygen, ventilators and PPE kits,” said an official from the health department.