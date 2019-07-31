Maharashtra gives nod to river linking plans after three years

mumbai

The state cabinet on Tuesday has decided to complete the Nar-Par-Tapi and Damanganga-Pinjal river linking projects, which were stuck for around three years due to political opposition and lack of interest shown by Gujarat. The projects will cost Rs. 10,800 crore and are expected to be completed in the next five years.

The Nar-Par-Tapi river linking project— a combination of lift irrigation scheme, tunnels and canals — will ensure around 52 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) for Marathwada. “Making available 52 TMC of water for Marathwada is like creating another Jayakwadi dam [biggest dam in Marathwada] in the region. It will help us in solving the water availability issue of the region. The project is expected to get completed in the next five years,” said IS Chahal, principal secretary, state water resources department.

The Damanganga-Pinjal river linking project will provide 21 TMC water to Mumbai that will fulfil the city’s water need till 2060

“Our detailed project report is ready and we have also got the cabinet’s approval today. We will now seek environmental clearance following which tendering process will be started by this year-end,” he added. The state had also recently decided to complete the water grid project in Marathwada that aims to provide a permanent solution to the drinking water problem through tapped water supply.

