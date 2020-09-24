e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra government fixes ₹5,500 for each plasma therapy dose for Covid-19 patients

mumbai Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
In a relief to citizens, the Maharashtra government has decided to fix charges for convalescent plasma therapy at ₹5,500 per dose. The decision was taken considering the exorbitant rates being charged by blood banks and hospitals. State health minister Rajesh Tope made the announcement on Thursday.

Those found charging in excess of the fixed charges will have to return the extra amount or they will face action.

The authority can even cancel licences of the blood banks, Tope said.

Following approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), convalescent plasma therapy is being used as a treatment for Covid-19 in the state. Each dose of convalescent plasma therapy is 200ml, for which blood banks and hospitals are charging exorbitantly.

The state has formed an expert committee to determine rates for per dose of convalescent plasma therapy. In case, Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) or chemiluminescence test is conducted prior to the therapy then hospitals can charge ₹1,200 and ₹500 per test respectively, the health minister said.

Earlier, the state government had fixed rates for Covid-19 tests. Samples collected at home for RT-PCR tests will be charged ₹2,000 and ₹1,200 for samples taken directly at the laboratory for testing.

