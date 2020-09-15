Maharashtra government must extend insurance cover to private doctors: Raj Thackeray

mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has asked his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to extend insurance cover to private doctors as they are also helping the government in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that as the state government has been enlisting the support of the private practitioners, it is fair that they also be covered under the insurance scheme.

On Friday, a delegation of private doctors had met Raj at his residence and complained to him about the deprival of facilities. Their concern was they also should be extended social security as their services are being enlisted by the government to fight Covid-19.