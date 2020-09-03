Maharashtra government’s extension on price cap for Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals unrealistic: Medical associations

mumbai

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:08 IST

A day after the state health department extended the price cap on private hospitals for Covid-19 treatments for the next three months, medical associations on Tuesday called the decision unrealistic since it will further affect the economic stability of smaller hospitals.

In April, the state government had mandated private hospitals to allocate 20% beds for Covid-19 patients, of which 80% beds were to be regulated by the civic body. On Monday, the health department issued a circular extending the duration of the price cap until November 30. The circular also stated that private hospitals can begin charging regular rates on 50% beds reserved for non-Covid patients, even as the government rates will apply to the remaining 50% beds meant for Covid-19 patients.

In response, the Indian Medical Association (IMA)- Maharashtra in an open letter on Tuesday said such low rates will lead to the closure of smaller hospitals across the state.

“The government agreed to hold a separate meeting on the issues. Unfortunately, the government unilaterally announced hospital rates without any discussion with IMA. Compliance with these rates is simply impossible. Small hospitals cannot sustain at these rates as they are already catering to affordable healthcare unlike big multi-bedded corporate hospitals,” reads the letter.

State health minister Rajesh Tope didn’t respond to HT’s call or messages.

The association has also criticised the government for not taking action against those who assaulted doctors involved in treating Covid-19 patients. “Many doctors have lost their lives while working on Covid-19 duty but they have not received any insurance or assistance from the government. If hospitals are compelled by such unilateral, impractical, anti-democratic, autocratic decisions, then IMA with its doctors will be compelled to think of alternative steps,” said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president IMA, Maharashtra.

The Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) stated that the state government, in violation of the disaster management act, is not reimbursing private hospitals for the loss they are sustaining. “The government should reimburse the hospital for the vacant beds under the 80% scheme. The rates are unrealistic especially where multiple doctors are required,” said Dr Deepak Baid, president of AMC.

He also said the state government can’t decide on Covid-19 charges as the matter is under consideration in the Supreme Court.