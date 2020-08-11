Maharashtra government to invite Covid-19 warriors to its official events on Independence Day across state

mumbai

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:41 IST

The Maharashtra government has decided to invite Covid-19 warriors such as doctors, conservancy workers and health workers for this year’s official Independence Day events, an order from the protocol department stated on Monday.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be attending his first flag-hoisting ceremony at Mantralaya — the state headquarters — as per protocol. Similar ceremonies will be held at all the district and divisional headquarters across the state.

“Along with public representatives, freedom fighters and families of martyred soldiers, doctors, conservancy workers, health workers and those fully recovered from Covid-19 should be invited as Covid warriors for this Independence Day programme,” the order by the protocol department read.

Considering the health crisis, the state has issued directives to local authorities such as divisional commissioner and district collectors over celebrating Independence Day event this year. The authorities have been asked to follow all the precautionary norms, including social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks.

“All the social distancing norms shall be followed considering the ongoing health crisis. The responsibility for the same would be on the organisers of the event,” the order reads, adding that arrangements must be made to telecast the official event live on the government websites so that maximum citizens can watch it from their homes.

“Corona warriors have played a significant role in the battle against the pandemic. We want to acknowledge their noble service, by inviting them for the event,” a senior official from the protocol department said.

Maharashtra has been the most-affected state in the country owing to Covid-19 pandemic. It has recorded over 5.24 lakh cases and around 18,000 deaths. However, the tally of the recovered patients has also crossed 3.58 lakh.