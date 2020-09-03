Maharashtra government transfers 50 IPS officers; Deven Bharati moved out as ATS chief

mumbai

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:19 IST

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred 50 senior IPS (Indian Police Service) officers, with a couple of more rounds expected to happen in the next few days. Among the key transfers, additional director general (ADG) Deven Bharti has been moved out as the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief and ADG Vinay Kargaonkar has been transferred from the traffic department.

Both officers have not been assigned new postings. Bharati has previously served as deputy commissioner of police (CP) and additional CP in Mumbai crime branch, and joint CP (law and order) and EOW in Mumbai Police.

“The orders issued on Wednesday were for the officers of the ranks of director general (DG), additional director general (ADG), special inspector general (SIG) and deputy inspector general (DIG). The list was finalised in a police establishment board (PEB) meeting and was later approved by the home minister and chief minister. The transfer orders of the officers of the ranks of superintendent of police (SP) and the one who are in waiting after the reshuffle will be issued in the next few days,” said additional chief secretary Sitaram Kunte.

The PEB, chaired by Kunte, was attended by director general of police (DGP) Subodh Jaiswal, director general (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Bipin Kumar Singh, Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and additional director Kulwant Sarangal, member secretary of the board.

State Intelligence Department (SID) commissioner Rashmi Shukla was promoted and given charge as DG (Citizens Protection), a newly created post in addition to the already existing eight DG posts in the state police department. ADG (law and order) Rajnish Seth, too, has been promoted to the post of state’s ACB chief.

Mumbai’s ADG (law and order) Vinoy Kumar Choubey has been transferred to ACB. ADG Railways Jay Jeet Singh has been sent to ACB too.

ADGs Bipin Kumar Singh and Sadanand Date have been made police commissioners of Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, respectively. Former Navi Mumbai commissioner Sanjay Kumar has been transferred to the office of ADG (training and special squads). ADG (special operations) Rajendra Singh has now been entrusted with responsibility of ADG (law and order).

Ashutosh Dumbre has been appointed as the state’s Intelligence Department’s commissioner. Amitesh Kumar has now been given the responsibility of Nagpur’s police commissioner, while Bhushan Upadhyay has been transferred to the office of ADG (traffic) in the DG office.

In the IG ranks transfers, IG Vishawas Nangre Patil and Milind Bharambhe have been named joint commissioner of police (law and order) and joint commissioner of police (crime) in Mumbai, respectively. Yashasvi Yadav and Rajkumar Vhatkar have been posted as new joint commissioners of traffic and administration in Mumbai. IG Deepak Pandey has been made the new Nashik police commissioner.

Mumbai has also got five new additional commissioners – Sanjay Darade, Viresh Prabhu, Satya Narayan, Gyaneshvar Chavan and Sandeep Karnik have been given postings of east region, crime branch, south region, central region and west region, respectively.