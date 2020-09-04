Maharashtra Governor gives nod: Final-year students can write their exams from home

mumbai

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:06 IST

The schedule of final-year examinations for professional and non-professional courses is likely to be declared by early next week as Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday approved the state government’s plans to allow students to appear for final-year exams from home. He also approved vice-chancellors’ recommendation to seek time up to October 31 from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to complete the examination process.

Koshyari also directed vice-chancellors to conduct practical examinations at the universities from mid-September. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said they are working to ensure that students can appear for practical exams from home.

The vice-chancellors’ committee will submit its report on holding final-year exams to the state government on Friday. They will also be convening meetings of the Board of Examinations and Academic Council within the next two-three days to finalise exam schedule as directed by the Governor. A proposal will then be placed before the state disaster management authority, headed by the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, by Tuesday for final approval.

Samant said, “Allowing students to appear for exams physically will not be possible this year as there are chances of them getting infected with Covid-19. More importantly, the Governor has approved to allow students to appear from home.”

He was interacting with media persons after his meeting with the Governor along with vice-chancellors of all universities in the state on Thursday.

A statement issued by Raj Bhavan also stated that the Governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of universities, asked the vice-chancellors to consider conducting examinations using the best possible mechanism including multiple choice questions (MCQ), optical mark recognition (OMR) method and to think of conducting offline examinations only in exceptional cases. He also directed them to complete the entire process of examinations including declaration of results by October 31.

“The Governor asked all universities to start practical examinations from September 15,” stated the release. “Students can appear for practical exams from home. We are working to ensure that they won’t have to step out of home for that as well,” Samant told reporters. He also added that the state will see that the students intending to go abroad for higher studies won’t have to face any difficulty.

The Governor interacted with all vice-chancellors and reviewed their preparations. He is satisfied with the progress on the issue so far, the minister said.

Considering the shortage of time available for setting question papers, Koshyari has also asked universities to coordinate with Savitribai Phule Pune University, University of Mumbai and other universities for preparing question banks, said the Raj Bhavan statement.

On August 31, Samant declared that students will be allowed to appear for final-year examinations for professional and non-professional courses from home. He had also said that the exams were likely to start from first week of October and the state can seek extension up to November 10 from the UGC for completing the process.

The Supreme Court had last week ruled out that students cannot be promoted without writing final-year exams and upheld a July 6 directive of UGC to hold exams by September 30. However, it has given liberty to the states to approach UGC if they wish to postpone holding the examinations beyond the September 30 deadline in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the apex court’s order, the state has formed a committee of vice-chancellors to suggest measures to safely complete the examinations process.