Maharashtra govt clears Bill to allow Mhada to take over revamp of cessed bldgs stuck for years

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:33 IST

In a major relief for the residents of the island city of Mumbai, the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill for forcibly takeover redevelopment project of cessed buildings if the developer has failed to start the project for many years.

Before acquisition, it will also give six months to the landowner and another six months to the tenants to get the project started. The move is expected to give a big push to redevelopment of many cessed buildings that could not be developed for years owing to disputes and are currently in dilapidated condition.

The Bill allows changes to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) Act, 1976, to pave way for redevelopment of the 14,227 cessed buildings. “Cessed buildings have been divided into three categories — those constructed prior to 1940 in A, constructed between 1940 and 1950 in B, and constructed before 1969 in C. Most of these buildings are in dilapidated conditions and need urgent redevelopment. The amendment empowers Mhada to acquire buildings by giving six months to the landowners and six more months to the society for the redevelopment. If they fail to do so, Mhada will take over the redevelopment and complete it within three years for the old tenants. Mhada can also tie up with private builders for the project,” an official from the housing department said.

The state Assembly cleared another amendment in the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, in relation to debarring tainted directors of cooperative banks from contesting polls to any cooperative bodies for ten years. The Bill has withdrawn a provision that allows implementation of the above clause with retrospective effect. “If such a person is currently a director of a bank, he will have to resign from the position, if any bank governed by him was dissolved for financial irregularities in the past 10 years,” says the provision that has been scrapped with the fresh amendment. The MVA government has reversed the clause introduced by the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis led government that could have debarred many of its senior politicians including deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. He was chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank, which was dissolved by the previous Congress-NCP government for financial irregularities.

Fadnavis, now leader of opposition, strongly opposed the Bill. He alleged that the move indicates that the government is encouraging those involved in financial frauds in the cooperative sector.

The lower House also passed another Bill for appointing “a suitable person” as administrator on close to 15,000 gram panchayats whose term is ending by this year end. The Opposition leader objected to Bill saying that the high court has clearly said that a public servant can be appointed on the position and not any private person as intended by the state government.