Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope’s mother passes away at 74

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:14 IST

State health minister Rajesh Tope’s mother Sharda Tope passed away at 9pm on Saturday at a south Mumbai hospital where she was receiving treatment for a prolonged illness. She was 74 years old.

Sharda was the chairman of the Samarth sugar factory in Jalna. Her husband Ankushrao Tope, a former member of legislative Assembly (MLA) and member of Parliament (MP), had passed away in April 2016.

Her final rites will take place at the family’s home town at Ambad tehsil in Jalna district of Marathwada on Sunday evening.