Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope’s mother passes away at 74

mumbai Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

State health minister Rajesh Tope’s mother Sharda Tope passed away at 9pm on Saturday at a south Mumbai hospital where she was receiving treatment for a prolonged illness. She was 74 years old.

Sharda was the chairman of the Samarth sugar factory in Jalna. Her husband Ankushrao Tope, a former member of legislative Assembly (MLA) and member of Parliament (MP), had passed away in April 2016.

Her final rites will take place at the family’s home town at Ambad tehsil in Jalna district of Marathwada on Sunday evening.

Amar Singh's death mourned across parties
'Can recommend Sushant's case to CBI if famiily asks': Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company's 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Aubameyang scores a brace, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
Rhea Chakraborty under 'our watch', say Bihar cops on Sushant death case
