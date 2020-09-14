e-paper
Maharashtra higher and technical education minister to start tour of state universities from Monday

Maharashtra higher and technical education minister to start tour of state universities from Monday

mumbai Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Days after most state universities confirmed their decision to conduct end of term final-year exams for summer 2020 online in multiple choice question (MCQ) format, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant has announced a physical tour of all state universities starting Monday.

After a virtual meeting of the vice-chancellors of all state universities, Samant held a Facebook live session late on Sunday. “We know many students are unhappy with the decision of conducting exams online, especially in the current situation, but we are only following what has been ordered by the Supreme Court of India,” said Samant. He added that the decision to conduct exams online was unanimous keeping in mind the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Most universities have also decided to put together a question bank for all subjects for the benefit of students. So, I request all students to focus on studies and not get worried about anything else,” said Samant. His tour will start with Gondwana University in Gadchiroli on Monday.

