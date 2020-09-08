Maharashtra home minister announces probe into the Adhyayan Suman’s allegations of drug abuse against Kangana

mumbai

Sep 08, 2020

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe into the claims made by Adhyayan Suman – the purported former boyfriend of actor Kangana Ranaut – in an interview three years ago that she was on drugs and had forced him to consume the narcotic substances as well.

Deshmukh also announced that Mumbai Police would conduct a probe into the death by suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik three years ago.

Naik, in his suicide note, had named a few persons, including a news channel’s editor, who allegedly did not pay his dues worth several crores of rupees, according to the deceased’s kin.

Replying to the point raised by Shiv Sena legislators Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu, Deshmukh told the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Tuesday that the Mumbai Police would be asked to probe into the claims made by Suman, the son of actor Shekhar Suman.

Deshmukh said that Mumbai Police would look into Suman’s three-year-old statement.

“Sena lawmakers Prabhu and Sarnaik had raised the issue about the revelation against Ranaut that she was on drugs. Suman was in a relationship with her and he had said that she used to force him to do drugs as well. Mumbai Police will look into the allegations,” Deshmukh said.

He also made a statement in relation to the tweets by Ranaut, where she likened Mumbai with the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said that such a statement was unfortunate and is an insult to Mumbai and Maharashtra and its proud people. “Mumbai and Maharashtra have given Ranaut everything, but in return she has played with the sentiments of the people. At least, 106 people had laid their lives for a unified Maharashtra. Not only the ruling parties, but even the opposition BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) must also condemn her statement,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra assembly’s deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal directed Deshmukh to make a statement within 24 hours. Deshmukh made the statement in response to a letter written by Sena legislator Sarnaik seeking unanimous resolution must be passed by the assembly against Ranaut for her anti-Maharashtra rants on social media.

State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal and energy minister Nitin Raut have demanded a bid to expedite the probe in the Naik death case.

They said that the interior designer and his mother had died by suicide three years ago while holding the editor of a news channel responsible for non-payment of their dues against the construction of the channel’s studio in Mumbai.

“The case has been registered. Mumbai Police will be ordered to conduct a probe into it,” Deshmukh said.

Ranaut is yet to react against Deshmukh’s statement.