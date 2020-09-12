Maharashtra move to hike ready reckoner rates will adversely affect realty sector: Industry experts

mumbai

In the wake of economic distress caused by the nationwide lockdown, the Maharshtra government’s move to hike the ready reckoner (RR) rates across the state from Saturday will adversely affect the realty sector which is already in a battered state, industry experts said.

The RR rate, also known as circle rate, is the minimum price at which a property has to be registered in case of its transfer. In addition, all real estate calculations, be it premiums, tax collection or even income tax matters related to the construction sector, are determined by the RR rate.

The CREDAI-MCHI (Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry), an association of builders, has warned that the move will have a detrimental effect on both the new launches as well as ongoing projects. “This move is bound to have adverse impact on the number of new launches and also put their viability in doubt,” said Deepak Garodia, president, CREDAI-MCHI.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) rued that projects costs will increase due to this move. “New projects will be impacted as the RR value governs all levies, duties and taxes payable by a developer,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, president, NAREDCO (national).

Maharashtra, on Friday, announced the hike in RR rates after two years by an average of 1.74% across the state.

This move is significant as on August 26, the government had slashed stamp duty to 2% until December 2020 and to 3% between January and March 2021 to boost realty sales, which reduced considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Real estate experts have called it a regressive and confusing step. “This increase, to a certain extent, is going to nullify the gains of the reduced stamp duty for the recently motivated customer. This increase is also going to force developers to pass on the additional burden of increased premium costs that are linked to the RR prices, onto the customers,” said Ram Naik, executive director, The Guardian Real Estate Advisory.

However the state government has defended the move saying that the hike will not impact the realty sector. “It is a negligible hike which has taken place after 2.5 years. In markets like Mumbai and Thane where sales are down, the hike is within 0.5 %. We hiked the rates after studying the market conditions,” said Omprakash Deshmukh, inspector general of stamps and registration.