e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra move to hike ready reckoner rates will adversely affect realty sector: Industry experts

Maharashtra move to hike ready reckoner rates will adversely affect realty sector: Industry experts

On August 26, the government had slashed stamp duty to 2% until December 2020 and to 3% between January and March 2021 to boost realty sales

mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2020 15:49 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra, on Friday, announced the hike in RR rates after two years by an average of 1.74% across the state.
Maharashtra, on Friday, announced the hike in RR rates after two years by an average of 1.74% across the state.(Representational Photo/AP)
         

In the wake of economic distress caused by the nationwide lockdown, the Maharshtra government’s move to hike the ready reckoner (RR) rates across the state from Saturday will adversely affect the realty sector which is already in a battered state, industry experts said.

The RR rate, also known as circle rate, is the minimum price at which a property has to be registered in case of its transfer. In addition, all real estate calculations, be it premiums, tax collection or even income tax matters related to the construction sector, are determined by the RR rate.

The CREDAI-MCHI (Maharashtra Chambers of Housing Industry), an association of builders, has warned that the move will have a detrimental effect on both the new launches as well as ongoing projects. “This move is bound to have adverse impact on the number of new launches and also put their viability in doubt,” said Deepak Garodia, president, CREDAI-MCHI.

Also Read: Covid-19 lockdown cost Maharashtra state Rs 16 crore per day in stamp duty

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) rued that projects costs will increase due to this move. “New projects will be impacted as the RR value governs all levies, duties and taxes payable by a developer,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, president, NAREDCO (national).

Maharashtra, on Friday, announced the hike in RR rates after two years by an average of 1.74% across the state.

This move is significant as on August 26, the government had slashed stamp duty to 2% until December 2020 and to 3% between January and March 2021 to boost realty sales, which reduced considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read: CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks action plan from economists, scientists to revive Maharashtra economy

Real estate experts have called it a regressive and confusing step. “This increase, to a certain extent, is going to nullify the gains of the reduced stamp duty for the recently motivated customer. This increase is also going to force developers to pass on the additional burden of increased premium costs that are linked to the RR prices, onto the customers,” said Ram Naik, executive director, The Guardian Real Estate Advisory.

However the state government has defended the move saying that the hike will not impact the realty sector. “It is a negligible hike which has taken place after 2.5 years. In markets like Mumbai and Thane where sales are down, the hike is within 0.5 %. We hiked the rates after studying the market conditions,” said Omprakash Deshmukh, inspector general of stamps and registration.

tags
top news
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In