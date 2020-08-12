e-paper
Maharashtra Police’s Covid-19 tally crosses 11,000; death toll at 121

With the addition of 294 fresh Covid-19 cases, the tally of infections in the police force has reached 11,392, of which 9,187 personnel have recovered and 2,084 are undergoing treatment, the official said.

mumbai Updated: Aug 12, 2020 14:55 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
Moreover, 2,26,460 cases of violation of prohibitory orders have been registered across the state since the imposition of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, the official said.(ANI file photo)
         

At least three Maharashtra police personnel died of Covid-19 and 294 tested positive for the deadly infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 121 police personnel, including 11 officers, have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the state so far, the official said.

With the addition of 294 fresh Covid-19 cases, the tally of infections in the police force has reached 11,392, of which 9,187 personnel have recovered and 2,084 are undergoing treatment, he said.

Moreover, 2,26,460 cases of violation of prohibitory orders have been registered across the state since the imposition of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, the official said.

The police have arrested 33,173 people for these violations, he added.

Apart from this, 332 incidents of assault on police were reported, in which 89 personnel were injured and 66 health workers were attacked, the official said.

A total of 888 persons have been arrested in the assault cases, he said.

The state police have recovered Rs 20 crore in fines in various cases of violation, the official added.

