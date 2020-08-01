Maharashtra’s case count reaches 422k as toll nears 15,000

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:17 IST

Maharashtra reported 10,320 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 422,118. So far, 14,993 people have died due to the coronavirus disease in the state.

The total number of recovered cases in Maharashtra now stands at 256,158 after 7,543 patients were discharged on Friday.

“By and large, we have the outbreak under control. The doubling rate in Maharashtra is 30 days; better than the country’s, which is around 22 days. The recovery rate is over 60% now. Our stress will remain on containing the death rate. A task force has been set up for that, which is working with districts, we have tele-ICUs, where doctors from rural areas can consult with the doctors on the task force via video calls, about a critical patient,” state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Mumbai recorded 1,085 fresh infections, taking the case tally in state’s capital to 114,284. The city has registered 6,353 fatalities after 53 new deaths were reported on Friday.

Tope admitted that the cases were now increasing in rural areas but added that “...the outbreak has a pattern —peak, plateau and drop — it will come down. We have seen this in the case of Mumbai… In my assessment, the numbers will go up in August as well, but we are well placed in terms of availability of beds and other equipment [to tackle the cases]”.