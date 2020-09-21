Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally crosses 1.2 million

mumbai

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:00 IST

Maharashtra on Sunday surpassed another grim mark of 1.2 million confirmed Covid-19 cases with 20,598 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 12,08,642. The latest 100,000 cases came in four days, the state’s fastest leap so far. It took the state five days to go from 1 million to 1.1 million.

The state continued to report over 400 fatalities for the third day straight with 455 deaths, pushing the toll to 32,671. Active cases in the state improved to 291,238.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 2,209 new infections and 44 fatalities, taking the city’s total cases to 184,439 and deaths to 8,469. The state health department said 29 cases have been added to the total due to the reconciliation of 27 in Mumbai and one each in Vasai-Virar and Sindhudurg district. In terms of testing, Mumbai crossed the 10 lakh mark. On Saturday, 13,077 tests were conducted and with that, the total tests reached 10.04 lakh at an overall positivity rate of 18.13%.

For the third straight day, the number of recoveries in the state was more than the fresh infections reported. On Sunday, 26,408 patients were discharged, which took the tally of recovered patients to 884,341. The recovery rate in the state improved to 73.17%.

The absolute number of deaths has been on the higher side for a few weeks now, though the case fatality rate (CFR) is witnessing a decline.

However, health experts argued that the higher number of Covid-19 cases makes the CFR drop. In the last eight days alone, the state has reported 3,486 fatalities, which is an average of 435 deaths during the period.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We must not view it in terms of absolute numbers. The CFR is an important parameter. Each death is a matter of concern and important for us, but the CFR has reduced from 4.5% in June to 2.70%. It is declining in different regions as well. The count of infections itself is huge, the absolute number of deaths will seem higher.”

Maharashtra, as per the data of the state medical education department, went to the second spot in the country for highest CFR after Punjab. Maharashtra surpassed Gujarat, which for a long period had occupied the top spot, but was later dislodged by Punjab. Punjab’s CFR is 2.88%.

The state has so far tested 58,72,241 samples, which has a led to an overall positivity rate of 20.58%. In the previous 24 hours, the state tested 86,094 samples, of which 20,598 tested positive. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was higher than the state’s overall rate at 23.92%.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continued to contribute 25% of the daily caseload with 5,209 new infections in the region and 99 fatalities (including Mumbai’s death count). Pune district saw 3,726 new cases on Sunday. Pune city clocked 1,774 new infections and 37 deaths, while Pimpri-Chinchwad added 732 new cases and 10 deaths. Pune rural areas reported 1,220 cases and 29 deaths on Sunday.

Nagpur city is inching closer to 50,000 Covid-19 cases with 1,612 new cases taking its tally to 49,520. It also reported 35 deaths, taking its toll to 1,457. Nagpur rural areas reported 535 new cases and 19 deaths.

A senior health department official said the situation in Nashik city and its rural areas is becoming a concern. On Sunday, Nashik reported 620 new cases and four deaths, while its rural areas saw 258 new cases and nine deaths. The official said that fresh cases are in the range of 500-600 for the past three-four weeks. “However, it has not gone out of control so far. We are taking measures to control the spread,” he said, requesting anonymity. In September so far, Nashik city has reported 16,702 new infections and 151 deaths, while its rural areas have reported 5,911 new cases and 107 deaths.

Currently, 18,49,217 people are in home quarantine and 35,644 people are in institutional quarantine.

For Mumbai, the one lakh tests mark was crossed on May 6, two lakh on June 1, three lakh on June 24, four lakh on July 14, five lakh on July 29, six lakh on August 9, seven lakh on August 22 and eight lakh on September 3.

Starting July 7, BMC had relaxed the testing norms, removing the clause that made prescription from a registered medical practitioner mandatory. BMC officials, however, claimed the number of people getting tested in private laboratories on their own is not substantial.

Further, on Sunday, 1,47,807 patients have recovered and were discharged post Covid-19 treatment in Mumbai. The city’s recovery rate is 80.13%. There are 27,787 active cases in Mumbai and fatality rate is 4.59%.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BMC announced that it will install hoardings to educate citizens on how to live with Covid-19 as part of its ongoing campaign ‘My family, My responsibility \in the city. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Sunday said, “We will have 700 hoardings in the city followed by hoardings on 3,000 bus stops and 3,500 BEST buses. Every citizen must join to win this war against Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday appealed to medical practitioners across the state to use oxygen “judiciously”.